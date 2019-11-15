Lil Kim Still “Hates Everything” About The Movie ‘Notorious,’ Especially Naturi Naughton’s Portrayal of Her

Hip-Hop legend Lil Kim stopped by Hollywood Unlocked and let it be known if you thinking about doing a film with her likeness in it, she has to have the final say on who portrays her. The Queen Bee’s disdain for the 2009 Biggie Smalls biopic, Notorious, is no secret. When Melyssa Ford asked the rapper about the film again, “The Jumpoff” crafter reminded us she hated the film, especially Naturi Naughton’s portrayal of her on the big screen.

Naughton has been the talk of the internet lately thanks to her boss and Power co-star 50 Cent trolling her with a disrespectful meme. Now she has to endure the ghosts of the film she starred in so long ago, once again. Kim didn’t hold back when asked to revisit the moment and share her thoughts on the matter.

“I’m gonna touch on this briefly because I think everybody already knows my answer to this, but I hated everything about that movie,” Kim added and emphasized, “I hated it. Wasn’t involved in it. I actually had to get my lawyers involved, which I ended up getting a check from it. That was the only reason I was [like] whatever.”

Kim wasn’t done; she pointed out that despite knowing she was not feeling anything about the film, production still continued without her blessing. The gloves came off once she started focusing on Naughton and the decision to cast her to portray her in the movie.

“I was not okay with that!… I would have never picked her. Never, ever, ever. She has nothing in common with me. Nothing. No, seriously. I said it already, so I’m not gonna sit here and act like I didn’t say these things.”

Speaking on Naughton’s response to her criticism of her casting Kim stated:

“I don’t like the way she’s been disrespectful about it. I wasn’t even like, basically blaming her, but she did like a whole documentary coming at me.” Kim closed things out by revealing she decided to let the matter go because she got a check and that Naughton “didn’t want this smoke.”

On a brighter note, Kim did give one person her blessing to play her in any upcoming films that involve the Queen Bee, and that is none other than Teyana Taylor. We definitely can see that, and based on her performance at VH1’s 2016 Hip Hop Honors, where she was apart of tribute to the Brooklyn rapper, she’s got it down pat already.

You can here Kim address the situation herself at 26:30 mark of the interview below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz