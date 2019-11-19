Livin’ It Up: Ja Rule Legally Cleared Of Any Wrong Doing For The Disaster That Was Fyre Festival

Ja Rule has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the Fyre Festival fiasco after a judge dismissed an appeal filed by the attendees through Geragos & Geragos law firm.

The rapper was facing a $100 million class-action lawsuit alongside Bill McFarland after the event was a total dud back in 2017.

Jeffrey Atkins, better known as Ja Rule, was backed by Judge Kevin Castel when the judge determined both him, and festival chief marketing officer Grant Margolin were unaware of the terrible planning, and inner workings of the festival despite their backing and promotion of the event.

AllHipHop reported that Ja Rule’s lawyer, Ryan Hayden Smith said, “In July, the Court dismissed all Fyre Festival claims against Mr. Atkins after this loss, plaintiffs’ law firm Geragos & Geragos appealed that decision. Today, the Court denied their appeal. This ruling is nothing short of a total vindication of Mr. Atkins.”

The person found liable for the entire fiasco, Bill McFarland continues to see ramifications from the fallout of the fiasco. He was sentenced to six years in prisons back in October of 2018. He was then ordered to pay back $26 million to the investors of the festival. Lastly, in February McFarland was ordered to pay another 2.8 million to EHL, a company that helped him secure funding for the Fyre Festival.

The festival was a mystery to non-famous folk until the disaster began and that now-famous photo of a very sad lunch went viral.