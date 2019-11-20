Akon Says He Plans To Run For President & Create His Own Wakanda

Donald Trump has set a precedent that it’s not necessary you dedicate your entire life to politics in order to become president of the United States. As so many know, Trump is a lifetime “business man,” who was elected as president of the United States.

Since then, we have heard many different claims of celebrities alleging we are going to see them run for president. Add Akon to that list.

Akon has confirmed he is planning to run for president of the US one day. Akon said he also plans to create his own Wakanda type country, which is, of course, the mythical country features in Marvel’s hit blockbuster movie Black Panther.

Akon was shown a picture of the White House, and the rapper revealed the came very close to attempting to become the Democratic nominee for the 202 race.

“Now that’s something I’m definitely going to attempt to do before I retire,” he said of a potential Presidential run.

Akon acknowledges once you get into office, and politics that becomes your new life, so he wants to make sure he gets everything out of music before he makes the transition into his new life.

“I got this close to running for President in 2020, but then I thought about it and said ‘Well, if I run now I would never be able to do music again freely. Before I say goodbye to music, I’ve just got to come back into the game and have as much fun as I possibly can and get out.”

Akon also discussed how he plans to have all of Africa resemble fictional country Wakanda from Black Panther.

“Wakanda is something that I one day plan to build in Africa! To watch that movie and see the future of what Africa would look like and the potential of what Africa could become, it’s something that is very and totally reachable.”