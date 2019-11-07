Ray J Is Reportedly Trying To Convince President Trump To Pardon Suge Knight For Manslaughter

It was revealed earlier this week that Ray J would be taking over some of Suge Knight’s business ventures, it is now being revealed by the Daily Mail that Ray J is also using his connections to lobby for the former Death Row CEO to be released from prison.

Back in 2018, Suge spoke with Blast and revealed that Ray J would be taking over Death Row Records and he also informed us that Nick Cannon will be in charge of writing his documentary

According to the Daily Mail, Ray J has maintained consistent contact with some of the most high ranking officials in President Trump‘s administration with aspirations to get Trump to pardon Suge.

The interesting part is, you may remember Kim Kardashian meeting with Trump about criminal justice issue, and reportedly is part of the reason A$AP Rocky got out of his situation in Sweden. Well, we all remember Ray J being one of the first in the entertainment industry to date Kim Kardashian, perhaps her work in this field inspired him to have a try at it.

Ray J is reportedly “adamant that he can convince Trump to pardon Suge and that people will respect him for doing so.”

The small difference in what Kim K was trying to do, and what Ray J is trying to do is, Kim K was advocating for nonviolent offenders she truly believed to be innocent. Ray J is advocating for a known gang affiliate, who is serving time for a manslaughter case tied to a hit and run on the set of Straight Outta Compton.

Ray J is right, if he can get Suge out of jail, he would certainly have my respect as far as his power goes, however, it’s highly unlikely.

Suge is currently serving a 28-year sentence.