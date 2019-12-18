Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced to 2 Years In Jail

After a whirlwind of a trial, the fate of Tekashi 6ix9ine has finally been decided by the courts.

Born Daniel Hernandez, the Brooklyn rapper will serve 24 months in prison for the part he played as an associate of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. He was initially facing more than 30 years behind bars but because he snitched on his cohorts his sentence got dramatically reduced– notably getting convictions of two very high-ranking members of the gang.

“Your cooperation was impressive. It was game-changing. It was complete and it was brave,” said U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in the courtroom as he announced the sentencing.

But the cooperation wasn’t enough for him to get off with time he’s already served. Since he’s already served 13 months he’ll be released in the latter half of 2020.

He was also sentenced to five years supervised release plus 300 hours of community service.

Last week Hernandez wrote a letter to the Judge where he took responsibility for his actions.

“Prior to my arrest, I was kidnapped by members of the gang, became aware of the fact that the mother of my child was having sexual relations with one of my co-defendants and that they were stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from me,” Tekashi wrote.

He finishes by writing, “I’m truly sorry for the harm that I’ve caused. If given a second chance, I will not let this Court down and I will dedicate a portion of my life to helping others not make the same mistakes that I’ve made.”

Now it’s only a matter of time before he fulfills his 2 album contract with 10K records.