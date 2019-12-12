Tekashi 6ix9ine Shares Apology Ahead of Sentencing: “I’m Truly Sorry For The Harm That I’ve Caused”

Tekashi69‘s downfall has once again taken a weird turn.

iiThe Brooklyn rapper is facing 47 years in prison so he’s doing anything he can to get his sentence reduced– and that includes writing a letter to Judge Paul Engelmayer where he takes responsibility for his actions.

Born Daniel Hernandez, Tekashi rose to fame thanks to his rainbow hair, his brash scream-rap packed with gun and gang references as the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods backed him up. However, the downfall began when he was outed as a fake and only used the gang for street credibitlity. In return, he paid them for backing him– until he stopped. And once the money slowed up he tried to publicly cut ties with the gang which led to him being kidnapped.

“Prior to my arrest, I was kidnapped by members of the gang, became aware of the fact that the mother of my child was having sexual relations with one of my co-defendants and that they were stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from me,” Tekashi wrote.

In his letter to the judge, Tekashi also said, “I’m sorry to the victims who were affected by my actions, to my fans who look up to me and were misled, to my family who depends on me and to this courtroom for this mess that I contributed to.”

He finishes by writing, “I’m truly sorry for the harm that I’ve caused. If given a second chance, I will not let this Court down and I will dedicate a portion of my life to helping others not make the same mistakes that I’ve made.”

We’ll finally find out how long Tekashi will spend behind bars once he gets sentenced on December 18.