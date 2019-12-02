Dwyane Wade Defends His Son After People Criticize His Appearance In Family Photo

Dwyane Wade and his youngest son, Zion, have often been on the receiving end of harsh criticism from the public based on Zion’s appearance.

Zion Wade has been seen on multiple occasions wearing nails, nail polish, dresses, and other items typically deemed women’s clothing.

Wade also tweeted out a picture earlier this year of Zion, his oldest child Zaire Wade, his wife Gabrielle Union, and some family at the Pride Festival in Miami. They’ve also released shirts supporting the LGBTQ community.

Each time he tweets out his support for his child, he is met with harsh criticism, and each time he lets people know, that it is not his job to care about them or their opinions.

Both Wade and Union have been vocal about their support for Zion. This support came to light again, following a photo of the family during Thanksgiving, a photo who Zion is wearing white nails and a crop top. Instagram started unleashing more damn comments at Wade.

Wade took to Twitter to address the hate.

“I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all.”

“So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!”

Each time this family is met with criticism for supporting their child they respond with the same positivity and hope that everyone can be loved the way they deserve to be, regardless of their orientation, or how they identify.