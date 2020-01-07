George Lopez Could Reportedly Expect A Visit From The Secret Service Following Joke

It’s very hilarious that everyone else except the president is being held to a higher standard.

Yesterday (Jan.7), 58-year-old comedian George Lopez found himself in hot water with racist right-wingers. They came for Lopez after he chimed in jokingly on an Instagram post sharing the news of the $80 million bounty placed on the orange menace, Donald Trump’s head after he ordered the drone strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. The joke in question which hasn’t been deleted by Lopez yet states, “we’ll do it for half,” has possibly earned him a visit from the Secret Service.

Celebrity gossip site, TMZ, is reporting the comic could expect a knock on the door from POTUS’ security to see whether or not Lopez was actually serious or not. We all know he wasn’t.

Per TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the U.S. Secret Service is aware of George’s remark, and we’re told they’re working to see if his words carry any legitimacy as a threat.