George Lopez Could Reportedly Expect A Visit From The Secret Service Following Joke

Would be nice if they held the President to same high standard.

Celeb News 01.07.20

It’s very hilarious that everyone else except the president is being held to a higher standard.

Yesterday  (Jan.7), 58-year-old comedian George Lopez found himself in hot water with racist right-wingers. They came for Lopez after he chimed in jokingly on an Instagram post sharing the news of the $80 million bounty placed on the orange menace, Donald Trump’s head after he ordered the drone strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. The joke in question which hasn’t been deleted by Lopez yet states, “we’ll do it for half,” has possibly earned him a visit from the Secret Service.

Celebrity gossip site, TMZ, is reporting the comic could expect a knock on the door from POTUS’ security to see whether or not Lopez was actually serious or not. We all know he wasn’t.

Per TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the U.S. Secret Service is aware of George’s remark, and we’re told they’re working to see if his words carry any legitimacy as a threat.
We’re being told part of the process in making this determination will include an interview with GL in some fashion, preferably a face-to-face. One source tells us George can probably expect a knock on his door soon, and he’ll be finding agents on the other side.

It’s quite hilarious if you think about it, a joke can garner such attention, but the same President can hop on Twitter and threaten to bomb a countries’ cultural sites — which is a war crime — with no expected consequence. But a Mexcian comedian making a joke warrants a visit from the Secret Service.

That’s America in a nutshell for you.

