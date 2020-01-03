Donald Trump Takes Out Iranian General With A Drone Strike, Twitter Prepares For World War 3

Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is on the horizon, of course, that didn’t stop the embattled president from ordering a drone airstrike to take out Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani. Trump’s latest executive decision has the internet, specifically Black Twitter thinking we’re on the brink of World War 3.

General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more…but got caught! He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

….of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself. While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

Thursday night (Jan.2) Donald Trump’s order to take out Soleimani, who is one most influential and dangerous men in the Middle East. He was the head of Iran’s elite forces and ran foreign policy operations in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen. He wasn’t just a military leader; he was also wildly popular in Iran and around the region and described as a “cult-like” figure and could have been the countries next president easily.

In a statement from the Department of Defense reportedly condoned the drone strike stating:

“At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization. General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region…his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more.”

The fatal airstrike that took out Soleimani took place at the Baghdad International Airport, catching the general in a vehicle he was riding in after returning from Syria. According to the Department of Defense, Soleimani was responsible for the planning of “attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months — including the attack on December 27th — culminating in the death and wounding of additional American and Iraqi personnel…The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.”

Now whether we want to believe the Trump administration, which is known for lying to no ends, is one thing. Some are even saying this his “wag the dog” moment to distract us from the fact he is currently in danger of being removed from office. Of course, there is a tweet (cause there always is) of Trump talking about then-President Obama starting a war with Iran so he could get elected.

There is always a tweet: "In order to get elected, Obama will start a war with Iran." —2011 "Don't let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected…" —2012 "Obama will someday attack Iran to show how tough he is." —2013#NoWarWithIran#WagTheDog pic.twitter.com/ljKHmRqVWc — Minh Ngo (@minhtngo) January 3, 2020

Soleimani’s death could bring severe consequences with Iran’s current Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promising Friday (Jan.3) morning a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the US. It would appear the United States is taking those threats seriously by urging Americans to leave Iraq “immediately.”

Black Twitter knows how dangerous this moment is

