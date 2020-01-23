Kodak Black To Be Released From Jail In 2022

Accused rapist Kodak Black, who is currently serving time in prison for a gun possession case, won’t be getting out of jail for at least another two years.

“Kodak will be free again on or about Aug. 14, 2022 — according to the feds,” TMZ reports. “He could get out a few days earlier because the 14th falls on a Sunday. It’s federal policy to let inmates out early if their release date falls on a weekend.”

Apparently, Kentucky will be the troubled youth’s final stop. “The rapper also knows the Bluegrass State will apparently be his home until then. Kodak’s currently being transferred to a federal prison in Oklahoma City — a temporary stop before one more transfer. His attorney says he’ll end up in a federal pen in Kentucky,” the site goes on to state.

Last the world heard from Kodak, he’d accused inmates and correctional officers at Miami’s Federal Detention Center, his current home, of beating him up and denying him, as well as other inmates, medical attention and more. See those posts below…