Watch: Zion Williamson & Trae Young Starstruck Upon Meeting President Obama

the one person we can truly trust to put a smile on our faces is President Obama.

With everyone flocking down to Chicago for 2020’s All-Star Weekend, Obama is in his hometown as well. He might be there for the festivities but we do know he got a chance to meet the New Orleans Pelicans number one pick Zion Williamson and surprised a few other NBA players. And as most of us would agree, meeting 44 is already one of the top moments in his life.

“This could be number one,” Williamson said. “I don’t want to say it is number one right now because the draft might be one, but this is definitely top two.”

Later on Twitter, Obama would also wish Williamson a speedy recovery, since the rookie sprained his left ankle in the team’s road win against the Chicago Bulls.

Zion Williamson seems like an outstanding young man as well as an outstanding basketball player. Wishing him a speedy recovery. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 21, 2019

Obama worked his way around the room in between a Rising Stars practice at an NBA Cares event and introduced himself to all of the players, according to ESPN.

Barack Obama x Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/cdbcG4Rsrk — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 14, 2020

He’d eventually hang out with Williamson and Hawks sharpshooter Trae Young and share some encouraging words.

“It was crazy being able to stand next to him, talk to him,” Young said. “He basically knew everything about my season, my game. I was definitely asking him a lot of questions. He was just like a regular person – that’s what was crazy. You see all these things on TV and you don’t even realize. He was just talking to me like a regular person.”

Obama has connected with NBA this weekend for a fireside chat with Giannis Antetokounmpo, a forward for the Milwaukee Bucks; Kevin Love, a power forward and center for the Cleveland Cavaliers; and Chris Paul, a point guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder.