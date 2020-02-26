LL Cool J Remembers The Time He Talked Kobe Bryant Out Of Dropping A Gangsta Rap Album

In Kobe Bryant’s death, we’ve been privy to tons of hilarious and poignant stories about the late great basketball player.

At his Staples Center-based memorial Shaq told funny stories of how difficult it was to get Bryant to learn how to pass, and now legendary Queens rapper LL Cool J remembered an anecdote concerning his music career.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, LL revealed that he (thankfully) put the breaks on Kobe Bryant when he wanted to release a gangsta rap album.

“We talked about rap,” LL said. “He played me this album, this gangsta rap album and I was like, ‘Kobe,’ I said, ‘Come on dog. That’s not what you need to be doing [laughs].’ He had a gangsta rap album. He played me that album, we’re sitting in a parking lot. I was confused, I was sittin’ there like, ‘What are we doing? You got endorsements, what are you doing?’”

While that album didn’t drop, the world would be able to hear Bryant get some bars off on his infamous single “K.O.B.E.” featuring Tyra Banks. Bryant eventually got to live out his rapper dreams and performed the track at the 2000 All-Star game, which you can always relive.

Elsewhere in the interview, the rapper turned actor speaks on how great of a person he was and being the ultimate role model.

“I always respected Kobe and I’ve always been a friend/associate,” he said. “But I really didn’t realize how much he touched me, to be honest with you. I didn’t realize how much I really liked the guy. It’s mind-blowing, man. It really is tough. It’s been a long time since I wept. So, it’s tough.”

Peep the rest of the interview below.