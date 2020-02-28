James Harden Claps Back At Giannis Antetokounmpo Following His All-Star Draft Comments

James Harden wasn’t feeling Giannis Antetokounmpo’s comments during the NBA All-Star draft, and he finally let that be known during an interview with ESPN.

Things just got spicy in the NBA. Speaking with The Jump’s Rachel Nichols, Harden let it be known he wasn’t here for the disrespect coming from the Milwaukee Bucks superstar. This all began on TNT’s Inside The NBA show and Charles Barkley suggesting nobody wanted Harden because he is “dribbler.” Giannis followed that up joking that he wants somebody that could pass the ball opting for Kemba Walker.

When Nichols brought up that moment, Harden didn’t find anything funny about the moment, making sure to point out that he ranked higher than Walker in assists. Harden responded:

“I average more assists than him, I think. I don’t see what the joke is. I didn’t even see it (referring to the segment), I don’t even pay attention to stuff like that. I just know that none of them could mess with me.”

Harden wasn’t done emptying his clip. He had one final shot left in the chamber for Giannis pretty calling into question the last year’s MVP’s style of play.

“I wished I could just run and was 7’0 and could run and just dunk. That takes no skill at all. I gotta actually just learn to play basketball and have the skill you know? I’ll take that any day.”

Now that play where Giannis beamed Harden in the head with a basketball hits so much differently now.

Well, Giannis and his style of play have the Bucks comfortably sitting at 50-8 with the NBA’s best record. They already clinched their playoff spot as well. As for Harden’s Houston Rockets, they are 4th in the Western Conference and currently are on 5 game winning streak. We definitely got March 25 circled on the calendar when Rockets head to Milwaukee. We expect some serious fireworks on the court.

