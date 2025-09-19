Subscribe
Food & Drink

Steph Curry, Chef José Andrés Link For A Limited Edition Bourbon

Steph Curry Links With Chef José Andrés For A Limited Edition Bourbon

Published on September 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Steph Curry has been sipping on his own Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey since 2023, but now he’s amping it up. The four-time NBA champion is collaborating with world-renowned chef and humanitarian José Andrés through its Player Exclusive initiative. With the move, Curry is upping the quality of the product by showing off bourbon aged 10 years and finished in Spanish Pedro Ximénez Sherry Casks. It’ll be a one-time release with only 800 bottles, with a suggested retail price of $375. Curry Player Exclusive has previously been in-house and is just delving into his interests. So, this launch is special because it’s the first time he’s stepped off the court and worked without someone in the food and spirits space. And who better than a touted chef in Andrés?

“To me, food and drink provide a common language, a way to share joy and create community at home and around the world,” Andrés said in the press release. “It is an incredible honor to partner with Stephen Curry, a friend who shares the same passion of bringing people together, as we launch the first collaborative edition of Gentleman’s Cut: Player Exclusive series.”

As for the 10-time All-Star, he sees how his bourbon venture is about more than just a drink, and is ready to fill up others’ cups. “Gentleman’s Cut has always been about more than what’s in the glass; it’s about bringing people together, celebrating craftsmanship, and creating moments that matter,” said Curry. “Partnering with José on this Player Exclusive release is special because he embodies those same values through his food, his vision, and his commitment to community through his World Central Kitchen non-profit. Together, we’re not only raising a glass to great bourbon, but also to the impact it can have when we use it to give back.”

Andrés’ philanthropic efforts are front and center, with most of the proceeds going to his nonprofit World Central Kitchen, which he founded in 2010, to offer food relief to communities facing crises around the world, like the Ukraine/Russia War, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the 2010 Haiti earthquake.

But on to the taste profile, the 107-proofed Player Exclusive: José Andrés is backed in vanilla and “draped in silk, layered with notes of dark raisins, fig jam, and honey steeped in spiced rum” and finished with “subtle threads of leather, nutmeg, and espresso roast.”

The exclusive release will be available on the Gentleman’s Cut website.

Related Tags

bourbon steph curry

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

The American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert 2025

Black Don’t Crack: These Photos Of Sanaa Lathan Prove That She’s Aging Like Fine Wine On Her 54th Birthday

Global Grind
Jay Electronica In Concert - Brooklyn, NY

Human UAP Jay Electronica Drops 'A Written Testimony: Leaflets' On His Bornday

Hip-Hop Wired
Meta Connect 2025

Mark Zuckerberg Unveils New Meta Ray-Ban Display AR Smartglasses During Connect 2025 Kickoff Event

Hip-Hop Wired
Los Angeles Premiere Of "Drugstore June"

Too Toxic Together: The Timeline Of Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn's Relationship

Global Grind
Trending
Political Activist Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At Utah Valley University
13 Items
News

DEI Hire Kash Patel Clowned After Saying He’ll See Charlie Kirk “In Valhalla”

NFL: FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX - Eagles vs Chiefs
20 Items
Sports

President Trump Calls NFL’s New Kickoff Rule “Sissy” So X Roasts Him For Avoiding Vietnam War Draft

US President Trump marks 9/11 anniversary at the Pentagon
20 Items
Pop Culture

Trump’s Droopy Face At 9/11 Memorial Sparks Scary Health Concerns, X Diagnoses Him

20 Items
News

Trump Misses Charlie Kirk’s Vigil To Spend Weekend At Bedminster Golf Club Instead, X Reacts Accordingly

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees
19 Items
Sports

Green Bay Packers, NY Yankees Hold Moment Of Silence For Charlie Kirk, X Remembers His Hateful Views

Leanna Lenee x Travis Hunter Photos
Entertainment

Behind Every Great Man: Meet Leanna Lenee, Everything We Know About Travis Hunter’s Wife

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Pop Culture

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Seated With Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner At Charity Dinner, X Outraged

US-POLITICS-HARRIS
13 Items
Politics

Hampton University & Other HBCUs Under Lockdown Due To “Potential Threat”

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close