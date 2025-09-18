Subscribe
Steph Curry Tells Killer Mike To “Stay In Your Lane” Over Ayesha Curry Jokes

Published on September 18, 2025

With professional athletes being chronically online more than ever, one superstar who you’ve never seen get involved in any social media back-and-forth is Steph Curry.

But the Golden State Warrior changed that narrative recently and had a clapback that didn’t involve his GOAT status or the NBA debate of the moment, but for his wife Ayesha Curry, he’ll go there.

It began when TikTok user Bookie Woodz uploaded a video claiming Ayesha is insecure about the amount of attention Steph gets.

“Ayesha Curry is putting in maximum effort to let the world know that she is struggling not to cheat on her husband,” Woodz said. “She can smell an opportunity to embarrass this man because she gets on every interview telling everybody how frustrated she is with his success, how frustrated she is with women desiring him. How much she wishes it were her being lusted after by people who don’t give a f-ck about her.”

He added, “She wants to be GloRilla or some sh-t. We get it, bro, just go drop an album or some sh-t. Stop embarrassing this man. This sh-t is getting pathetic.”

The video has over a thousand comments, including one from Grammy-winning Atlanta rapper Killer Mike, who seemed to egg on Bookie’s comments, writing, “My n-gga said she wanna go be Glo!!! Man Steph doesn’t deserve the embarrassment frfr. God bless him.”

That’s when Steph stepped in, seemingly shocked that Mike would get himself involved in rhetoric like this.

“@killermike naaaaa not you Mike,” Curry responded. “I’m cool [staying] silent and letting these other clowns have [their] moment! And you’re the worst of them @boowoodz234. But you’re better than that @killermike. Stay in your lane and let God keep blessing me like he is. We r good over here.”

Steph and Ayesha’s relationship began as teenagers when they met at church in Charlotte, North Carolina, and later reconnected years later when she, a Toronto native, relocated to LA to pursue acting and modeling. He was there for the ESPYs, and their friendship grew into romance, and they eventually married in July 2011. Now, they’ve got four kids together: Riley, Ryan, Canon, and Caius.

Social media saluted the four-time NBA champion, standing up to TikTok fodder. See the reactions below.

