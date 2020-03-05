You Can Get Paid $1,000 To Binge Watch “The Office” Thanks To Dish Network

One of the most binge-worthy shows of all time is The Office— period.

And now, fans who have watched the Netflix show several times over enough to know the most iconic scenes word for word, there’s now a dream job for you. Dish is offering one Dunder Mifflin-obsessed person the chance to get paid to watch the show. Yup, you read that correctly.

“It seems like yesterday Michael Scott hit Meredith with his car, and Jim put Andy’s phone in the ceiling. Believe it or not, The Office has been around for 15 years this March. To celebrate its anniversary, USDish.com is teaming up with one die-hard fan to watch 15 hours of The Office for $1,000,” reads the job description.

The person lucky enough to get the job will have 9 days to watch 15 hours of The Office (which is about 45 episodes), and maintain a checklist of events that occur throughout the seasons.

“For instance, how many times does Stanley roll his eyes at the camera? How often does Phyllis talk about Bob Vance from Vance Refrigeration? The goal is to help us understand how often sitcoms repeat popular tropes. We’ll provide you with general guidelines to track your experience, but in true Kelly Kapoor fashion, we also want you to share your unfiltered opinions and reactions on social media,” the description continues.

The binger doesn’t just get $1000 for their huge commitment, they all get The Office swag (who wouldn’t want their own Dundie?), a Netflix gift card and the freedom to do your viewing wherever the hell you want.

You can apply for the job up until March 16 here.