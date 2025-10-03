Subscribe
News

Urban One Celebrates 45 Years Of Amplifying Black Voices

Urban One Celebrates 45 Years Of Amplifying Black Voices In Radio

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

On October 3, 1980, visionary entrepreneur Ms. Cathy Hughes launched what would be a decades-long journey of life lessons and roaring success with the creation of Radio One. Now known as Urban One, the company is celebrating 45 years of existence, which was capped by a moving message tribute video we’re happy to share with our readers.

The past 45 years have been a whirlwind in both the radio and media markets, and the savvy of Ms. Hughes navigating those rough waters in the early days of the company’s beginning stages gave way to its resilient presence in the landscape today.

As highlighted in the tribute video below, Urban One was founded to be an informational vehicle and voice for the Black community. Today, the company’s various properties cover a wide gamut of interests for our still-growing readership.

From politics to local news, music, fashion, and more, Urban One has kept an accurate pulse on what moves in our community.

Congratulations to the entire Urban One, Inc. team, both past and present.

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-LVI-RAMS-BENGALS-ENTERTAINMENT-HALFTIME

A Show Inside The Show: The 13 Most Iconic Super Bowl Halftime Shows Ranked

Global Grind
"Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" 2025 Gala Performance - Curtain Call + Backstage

We Need A Do-Over: Tina Turner Statue Is Simply Not The Best According To X

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out

Cardi B Threatens To Knock Out Ice Spice In Leaked Phone Call Audio

Hip-Hop Wired
'The Chi' Season 7 Key images

The Best Moments From The Chi: Iconic Scenes That Defined The Show [Gallery]

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Vice President Kamala Harris Houston rally 2024
23 Items
Politics

Kamala Harris’ Response To Hecklers Goes Viral: “I’m Not President Right Now, There’s Nothing I Can Do”

19 Items
Politics

Trump’s Military Doesn’t Want “Beardos” & “Fat Generals,” X Rips The Draft Dodger

FRANCE-TRIBUTE-TO-CHARLIE-KIRK-PARIS
20 Items
News

MAGA Debate Group Gets Kicked Off HBCU Campus After Raising Anti DEI Signs

Canelo v Crawford
12 Items
Pop Culture

Boxer Terence Crawford Held At Gunpoint During Traffic Stop Hours After His Parade

Kash Patel House Judiciary 2025
22 Items
Pop Culture

FBI Director Kash Patel Condemns Mourning Of “Terrorist” Assata Shakur, X Spits In His Face

13 Items
News

‘The Bear’ Writer Detained After “Old White Woman” Karen Complained On Train

New Orleans Pelicans Media Day
Sports

Zion Williamson Weight Loss: How He Transformed His Body & Game

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close