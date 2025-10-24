Subscribe
Entertainment

Michael B. Jordan In Talks To Play In "Miami Vice" Movie

Michael B. Jordan In Talks To Star In “Miami Vice” Movie Alongside Austin Butler

Published on October 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Phillip Michael Thomas has been synonymous with the role of detective Ricardo Tubbs in Miami Vice… until now.

Like many a classic show, it’s getting a movie makeover, and Michael B. Jordan is in early talks to take over the role of Tubbs.

According to Deadline’s sources, they’re still in the very early stages of production, so there are no firm dates set, but it’s set to release in 2027, and with filming set for 2026, Jordan’s agreed so far.

The main behind-the-scenes crew for the Universal-backed blockbuster movie has been solidified, with Joseph Kosinski as the director, Eric Warren Singer and Dan Gilroy writing the script, and Dylan Clark joining Kosinski as a producer.

“…this incarnation will explore the glamour and corruption of mid-1980s Miami, inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the NBC television series that ran from 1984-1989 and influenced the culture from fashion to filmmaking,” writes Deadline.

Deadline says the official offer to Jordan was sent only in the past week. He was reportedly “blown away” by the updated script, so the dates were moved around so he could finish putting the final touches on his latest-directed movie, The Thomas Crown Affair.

The NBC show was a hit in the 1980s, following the days of two Metro-Dade Police Department detectives working undercover in Miami, Florida, that, unlike most cop shows, focused more on scenic vibes than an airtight script filled with clever investigative twists and turns. It ran for five seasons, totaling 114 episodes, before being cancelled in 1989 due to declining ratings.

It also laid the red carpet for Don Johnson’s Hollywood career, which was marked by his role as Tubbs’ white-suited partner, James “Sonny” Crockett.

When it comes to who’ll play Crockett, Deadline says the part is still wide open and is the studio “looking to lock in Jordan’s partner soon” while Variety says that Austin Butler is entertaining the new project.

The show first got a movie adaptation in 2006, starring Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx.

Related Tags

Michael B. Jordan

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Duke v Arizona

No Chill: Gilbert Arenas Goes Troll Mode Over NBA Gambling Arrests

Hip-Hop Wired
50 Cent Visits "Fox & Friends"

Honorary Barbz Member 50 Cent Eggs Nicki Minaj On To Continue Beef With Jay-Z

Hip-Hop Wired
"The League" Week Five

Chucking Up The Deuces: Highlighting The Rise & Fall Of Kevin McCall

Global Grind
Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party - Inside

Really Really: Kevin Gates' Ex Wife Claims Rapper 'Dismantled The Financial Foundation Of Their Family'

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Nationwide Double Impact
Football

NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Teaching The Playbook For Financial Freedom

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
24 Items
Entertainment

The Internet Never Forgets: Tyler, The Creator In Hot Water After Old Tweets Resurface

"The Morning Show" Season 4 New York Premiere
15 Items
News

Van Jones Apologizes For “Dead Gaza Babies” Remarks After Getting Called Out By Kyrie Irving & More

20th Annual Hammer Museum Gala In The Garden
10 Items
Pop Culture

LeBron James Says He’ll “Fight, Crawl, Scratch, Bite” To Keep His Marriage, Social Media Digs Too Deep

16 Items
Pop Culture

NLE Choppa Blames Bible Beef With Jonathan Majors On Meagan Good

BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Welcome To Atlanta Party
11 Items
Pop Culture

Diddy “Woke Up With A Knife To His Throat” While In Prison But Social Media Shows No Mercy

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close