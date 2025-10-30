Trump Third Term: All The Times MAGA Has Teased The Illegal Idea

Source: Al Drago / Getty

The question of whether Donald Trump could seek a third term as president in 2028 has sparked widespread speculation in recent months. The president has openly joked about the idea, even selling merchandise that teases a possible third run, keeping the debate alive among supporters and critics alike.

Donald Trump first teased the idea in March and continued to promote it.

Speculation first picked up in March, when Trump told NBC News there were “methods” by which he could serve another term in the White House, despite the 22nd Amendment clearly prohibiting presidents from doing so.

“A lot of people want me to do it,” Trump said in a phone interview with NBC News, referring to his allies. “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”

“I’m focused on the current,” Trump added, offering some of his most direct remarks yet about the possibility of a third term.

When asked if he wanted another term, the president replied, “I like working.” He added, “I’m not joking,” when pressed to clarify. “But I’m not — it is far too early to think about it,” the president said.

A month later, the Trump Organization began selling hats that played into the idea, and in early October, President Trump took the joke a step further — teasing top Democratic leaders with “Trump 2028” hats during a high-stakes Oval Office meeting ahead of the ongoing government shutdown, according to photos obtained by the New York Post.

The president posted a series of photos on Truth Social that month, showing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) seated across from him — with the “Trump 2028” merchandise prominently displayed between them. In one image, a grinning Trump points toward Jeffries from behind the Resolute Desk, clearly pleased with his not-so-subtle taunt.

Andy Ogles introduced a joint resolution proposing that the 22nd Amendment be changed to allow for Trump to serve.

Soon after, several of Trump’s allies began taking the idea more seriously. Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles introduced a House Joint Resolution proposing a constitutional amendment that would allow a president to be elected for up to, but no more than, three terms.

“President Trump’s decisive leadership stands in stark contrast to the chaos, suffering, and economic decline Americans have endured over the past four years. He has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal,” Ogles shared in a statement along with his proposal.

Steve Bannon truly believes Trump will be president in 2028.

Political strategist and media executive Steve Bannon also confidently predicted Trump would serve a third term. During an Oct. 23 interview with The Economist, Bannon declared, “Trump is going to be president in ‘28 and people just outta get accommodated with that,” claiming there were “many different alternatives” and a “plan” to navigate around the 22nd Amendment. “The country needs him to be president of the United States,” Steve Bannon added. “We have to finish what we’ve started.”

But changing the Constitution is no small feat. As the BBC notes, repealing an amendment requires approval by two-thirds of both the House and Senate, followed by ratification from 38 of the 50 state legislatures, an extraordinarily high bar that makes such an effort highly improbable.

Per Reuters, U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson told reporters on Oct. 29 that it would take around “10 years” to change the Constitution.

“I don’t see a way to amend the Constitution because it takes about 10 years to do that, as you all know, to allow all the states to ratify … what two-thirds of the House and three-fourths of the states would approve,” said Johnson.

It appears Trump — or perhaps someone in his inner circle — may be helping him come to his senses. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Oct. 29 while en route to South Korea, the president acknowledged that U.S. law prevents him from running for a third term.

“It’s pretty clear I’m not allowed to run, it’s too bad,” he said after praising himself for “ending eight wars” and having the “best numbers for any president in many years.”

Let’s keep an eye on this space.

