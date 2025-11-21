Chadwick Boseman’s Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Leaves Fans Fighting Tears

Source: UNIQUE NICOLE / Getty

Five years after his death, Chadwick Boseman’s artistry has been etched into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His posthumous star was unveiled yesterday, with those closest to him in attendance to honor him, including his Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom costar Viola Davis, his Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright, and his widow Simone Ledward-Boseman.

The first to speak about his legacy was Davis, reliving some of the conversations she had with Boseman on Ma Rainey’s set, starting her speech by saying, “I have to believe that Chadwick is still alive. I can’t use the word ‘gone’ or ‘death’ really when thinking about him.”

“I celebrate him today. And I say to him, I hope all the angels in heaven just sang him to a beautiful rest,” Davis said. “And I thank him for what he left behind in me, which is a burning ember that always guides me to a higher meaning of my work and my purpose.”

Director Ryan Coogler took the stage next to speak about how giving Boseman was with his time, even though he knew it was limited, lifting the talent level of those around him, and how hard he worked on the production of Black Panther, even after he secured the role.

“He would come to every rehearsal. He even worked with the actor that was portraying [a young T’Challa]. He was incredibly generous with his time on set,” Coogler said. “Even though he was going through what he was going through, he would do his own stunts. He would be there for off-camera dialogue readings. It was incredible.”

Boseman’s widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman, gave the closing remarks and accepted the honor on his behalf while admiring his influence that had reached further than his craft.

“In life, Chad was more than an actor, or even an artist,” she said. “He was a spiritual teacher, fortified by a family and close friends that kept him grounded in faith; a team that believed in him, protected him and fought for him. Colleagues that trusted his vision, that lifted him up and forged a real brotherhood: you have no idea how pivotal those moments were.”

As Ledward-Boseman posed with Chadwick’s two brothers — Kevin and Derrick — they each had a foot on the star, where she also placed a pair of his shoes.

She said, “They reminded me of a lot of things that he wore, a lot of different looks that he had, and I felt that they would be the best ones to bring today.”

