Charles Barkley Compares Draymond Green To “Least Famous Member In A Boy Band”

After Draymond Green threatened to steal Charles Barkley’s job last week, we knew Barkley would have a few choice words directed at the Golden State Warrior.

In case you missed it, Green put the retired ball player on notice after he criticized his skills on the court. “Barkley should stop before I go take his job, though,” Draymond told reporters after practice on Friday. “Because I can do that well, too. He needs that job so he should stop talking to me. I have a tendency to end people,” he added. See that below.

Come for Draymond Green’s response to fickle fans. Stay for his wicked advice to Charles Barkley. pic.twitter.com/oyuQhqGozY — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) March 6, 2020

Making an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show this Tuesday morning, Barkley fired back.

“My job is safe. Draymond Green is a nice guy. You know what he is? He’s like the guy in the boy band who’s the least important member… He doesn’t realize he’s standing next to Justin Timberlake,” he said, according to NBC Sports, adding “He’s the least famous person in the boy band and he thinks he’s a star — and he’s not. He’s lucky to be in the boy band. He thinks all the girls are screaming for him. No, they’re screaming for Justin Timberlake.”

Barkley went on to say he likes messing with the famous power forward. In response to Green’s threat, Barkley also told TMZ Sports he doesn’t have a face for TV. ” He could do the job but he don’t have a face for TV. He’s got a face for radio,” he joked.

Hilarious.