Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Officially Getting Out Of Prison Sooner Than You Think

The latest ruling in Tekashi 69‘s federal case has him one step closer to being a free man.

The rapper, born Daniel Hernandez, will be getting out of prison three months early. Instead of his proposed fall release, he’ll be cut loose on August 2. The news was confirmed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

“The reason why he’s getting released early is because he’s the perfect model prisoner,” a member of his legal team, Dawn Florio, told Complex.

Tekashi was sentenced to two years in prison and five more years of supervised release in December of last year. He was arrested in November of 2018, so he received time served for 13 of those months. Lance Lazzaro, Tekashi’s attorney thinks he has a chance to be released as early as July. Upon his release, he will be required to pay a $35,000 fine along with completing 300 hours of community service.

He was originally facing decades in jail because of the serious charges like racketeering and gang affiliations but in his willingness to speak on higher-ups of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods as well as its inner workings, he worked out a pretty sweet deal that wouldn’t keep him locked up too long.

It was also announced back in December that Spotify would be collaborating with Complex to produce a documentary on Tekashi 6ix9ine entitled “Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story.”

Back in January, the 23-year-old’s lawyers pleaded in January for their client to be allowed to serve out his sentence at home over security concerns. Now, we all wait and see what Tekashi’s second act is like, or if he’ll stick to being a rapper.