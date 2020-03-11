Soulja Boy’s Getting Into The Dish Detergent Business: “Everybody Needs Soap.”

Amid the coronavirus scare, the most coveted household items are hand sanitizer and soap.

And luckily enough for all you germaphobes out there, Soulja Boy is here to help. The rapper, whose new business venture ironically comes as a pandemic takes over the world, is getting into the soap business. During a recent interview with Power 105.1’s Breakfast Club, Soulja spoke about the new stream of income.

“I just want to do different stuff, like, try different things, try different business ventures,” he told Charlamagne Tha God around the 17-minute mark. “I got dish detergent. Everybody needs soap.” The company, called the Soap Shop, currently offers strawberry, coconut, and pomegranate-scented detergent.

The 29-year-old also revealed that he’s ready to get into acting and made a promise to fans that more projects are in store in the upcoming months. “In 2020, I want to give my fans the best work I can give them. The best music, the best visuals, the best shows. 2020 is the year I just want to give back to my fans.”

“Once you get into the music industry, you branch out, you know what I’m saying?” he explained. “Do different stuff, like, try different things, try different business ventures.”

Soulja’s been getting to the bag outside of the music for a while now– it’s hard to forget SouljaGames, his very own video game consoles that never really soared in popularity like he hoped… likely because they never shipped.

The Soap Shop, which was established in 2014, is located in Southhaven, MS and even has a Fundraising arm called Bubbles for Cash.

Bubbles for Cash is a privately owned business offering detergent and fundraising solutions to consumers throughout the United States. Over the years, we have gained a solid reputation for work efficiency, effectiveness, dedication, and utmost professionalism. We make sure that you get only the best and most reliable service available,” the site reads.