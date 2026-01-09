Kid Cudi Becomes Scotty Ramon As He Debuts His 1st Art Exhibit In Paris

Source: Kid Cudi / Kid Cudi

From being the crooner who heavily influenced Kanye West’s 808s & Heartbreaks, carving out his own career in sing-songy emo rap, acting, and producing his own animated film in Entergalactic, Kid Cudi’s ready to take on another creative medium.

Now, the Cleveland, Ohio, native—who goes by Scotty Ramon when he picks up a paintbrush—is prepping for his debut art exhibit.

The showing is called Echoes of the Past, borrowing the title from the well-received documentary he premiered at Miami Art Basel in December. He’s taking his canvases overseas to Paris, France’s Ruttkowski;68, where they will be on display from Jan. 31 until March 1.

In the exhibit’s description, Amy Verner reveals that Ramon’s foray into painting is somewhat of a long-fought dream that he’s just recently honed in on and really discovered in the past year.

“In actuality, Ramon has possessed this innate ability all along. As a kid, he dreamed of becoming a cartoonist,” Verner writes. “Today, he has awakened that childlike creative freedom, only now it coexists with layers of lived experience. In his expanded practice as an artist, he riffs on the same juxtapositions of melancholy and happiness that define his music style. If not self-portraits, his paintings suggest the pursuit of an empowered self.”

Many of the pieces feature vivid blues and pinks, showcasing his alter ego, Max. The character is depicted in several moods: one of him floating through the sky inquisitively, a bewildered one of him with a toothy grin, and even a more poignant one of blood pouring from his neck as he grips a knife.

Ramon’s Echoes of the Past show consists of 10 paintings, and, of course, his musical roots will shape the experience thanks to an “atmospheric and electric” soundtrack that will play throughout the gallery.

If you’re in Paris, you can visit Ruttkowski;68 Paris in person at 8 Rue Charlot, 75003 Paris, France.

If not, see a close-up of Ramon’s foray into painting below.