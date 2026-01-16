A Sample Becomes Reality With The Air Jordan 6 Infrared ‘Salesman’

Source: Nike / NIke

The Air Jordan 6 Infrared holds a special place in the hearts of sneakerheads.

While there are five iconic silhouettes that preceded them, it was the sneaker that catapulted Michael Jordan’s star (and brand) power into a new stratosphere because he wore them when he won his first NBA championship in 1991, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, more than 30 years later, it’s getting the retro treatment but with a twist. Like many a Chicago Bulls-themed colorblocking, the OG Infrareds are predominantly black with vibrant red detailing, and Jordan’s flipping the script with the help of some cool storytelling.

It dates back to 1999 when Jordan brand was preparing for its first retro, and a previously unseen sample was spotted in a seasonal preview catalog before it was nixed. In the sample version, more of that beloved infrared shade appears along the midsole rather than just the smaller hits above the Air unit, highlighting the forefoot.

Now it’s finally getting dusted off and becoming part of Jordan Brand’s 2026 release calendar.

Dubbed the Air Jordan 6 Infrared “Salesman,” they’ll even come with a hangtag and packaging like footwear samples typically do, and Nike paid special attention to make sure the shoe is shaped just like the 1991 OGs.

The in-house design team was so locked in on ensuring the signature infrared colorway was perfect that they sat 1991 and 2000s retros side by side for precise colormatching. Even the tongue was raised 2 millimeters higher to replicate the pair Jordan played in.

Jordan Brand went all in, knowing how important the model is to Jordan’s legacy.

“It’s the centerpiece of the Infrared Collection,” says Terrance Harvey, Expert, Streetwear Footwear Product Management Icons, Jordan Brand. “MJ won his first championship in this colorway, and since then, it has represented greatness. I’m excited for this newly reimagined icon to inspire fans to always strive for more.”

To celebrate the special offering, Jordan Brand will also add some nostalgic apparel, as well as Jordan 1 Lows and the Flight Courts with infrared detailing, to round out the Infrared Collection.

The Jordan 6 Infrared “Salesman” will be available on February 14 on nike.com and at select retailers.

Check out photos of the iconic colorway returning to its true form below.