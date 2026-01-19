Source:

Ralph Lauren is the quintessential American brand, and as a not-so-subtle reminder, the nearly 50-year-old label presented its Fall 2026 collection at Pitti Uomo, a tried and true litmus test for all things menswear.

When it comes to a rugged look or the more polished fitted vibe, Ralph plays and succeeds on both sides of that stylistic dichotomy.

The offering opens with 90s-inspired pieces with heavily branded Polo Sport rugbys with loud color blocking, puffers, immaculately patterned beanies, and camo pants.

Tan hiking boots with oversized D-ring lacing hardware —and of course red laces— also make an appearance as do the coziest of shawl neck cardigans and rich navy New York Yankee pieces.

Classic fleece zip-ups with boldly colored chest pockets are paired with the perfect tartan plaid button-ups. Letterman-style zip sweaters are spotted, as are slightly puffed flight jackets.

Accessories are just steeped in rich heritage, with scripted Ralph hats, canvas weekenders, totes, and oversized deep brown leather bags.

The more refined, quiet luxury side of the collection is handled by Polo’s if-you-know-you-know, offshoot Purple Label.

Leaning heavily on the old money preppy look are plaid slacks, loafers, velvet jackets, and camel overcoats paired with pleated pants and matching newsboy caps.

At certain points, the two worlds perfectly collide, like when a checkered suit is styled with duck boots and a hunting cap. And somehow, it works.

According to Hypebeast, in the shownotes, Ralph himself waxes poetic on his ability to toe the line and embrace the variedstyles of the brand that still share a single ethos: authenticity.

“When I began designing menswear, I was drawn to timeless tradition but never bound by it. What I do lives in the many styles and moods I create. My Fall 2026 collections are inspired by the different ways men live, their individuality, and personal style. From Purple Label’s effortless elegance to Polo’s reimagined preppy spirit, they reflect the worlds I’ve lived in and believe in.”

Get a better look at the entire collection where Ralph proves it runs this menswear shit below.