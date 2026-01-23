Young Kid Bluntly Asks Jordan Poole To Break Down The Draymond Green Punch, Social Media Reacts

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Leave it to Draymond Green to initiate one of the most consequential NBA fights in history that didn’t even happen in an arena.

Now, four years after the Jordan Poole sucker punch, the New Orleans Pelican guard was asked about the fateful moment by a very unexpected person who wasn’t a member of the media huddled around him in the locker room after the game.

Instead, it was a kid during a lighthearted meet-and-greet who started off innocently enough, asking him who his favorite Golden State Warriors teammate was.

“I had a lot of really good teammates,” Poole says. “I’d probably say Kevon Looney, who’s on our team now, we grew up together, so we kinda already had a relationship. But Steph [Curry]’s up there, Klay [Thompson]’s, Andrew Wiggins is up there. All those guys are pretty cool.”

Like a seasoned reporter, the kid noticed the only big-time Warriors player Poole neglected to name was Green, so he asked a legendary follow-up question.

“How did you feel when Draymond punched you?”

Poole handled it like a professional, saying, “It’s tough, bro,” before the speechless person behind the camera cut the video off.

Tough is one word to describe the most pivotal moment of Poole’s career. During a 2022 scrimmage at the Warriors’ practice facility, Green and Poole were seen arguing as Poole pushed Green. Green responds by punching Poole right in the face, causing him to fall to the court, and the coaching staff jumps in to make sure the beatdown doesn’t escalate.

The situation worsened when the video leaked days later, further fueling the Warriors’ struggles that season. The locker room chemistry never recovered, and neither did Draymond’s reputation. He’d only get fined and saw no suspension, and his on-court behavior just got even more flagrant afterwards, with more uncalled-for violent outbursts.

Poole was traded the following season to the Washington Wizards before joining the Pelicans in 2025, but never really regained the momentum he had before the friction.

It’s clear some fans, even young ones, remember the fight. See the reactions below.