Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

Young Kid Bluntly Asks Jordan Poole About Draymond Green Punch

Young Kid Bluntly Asks Jordan Poole To Break Down The Draymond Green Punch, Social Media Reacts

A child unexpectedly asked Jordan Poole about Draymond Green punching him during a meet-and-greet.

Published on January 23, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns
Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Leave it to Draymond Green to initiate one of the most consequential NBA fights in history that didn’t even happen in an arena.

Now, four years after the Jordan Poole sucker punch, the New Orleans Pelican guard was asked about the fateful moment by a very unexpected person who wasn’t a member of the media huddled around him in the locker room after the game.

Instead, it was a kid during a lighthearted meet-and-greet who started off innocently enough, asking him who his favorite Golden State Warriors teammate was.

“I had a lot of really good teammates,” Poole says. “I’d probably say Kevon Looney, who’s on our team now, we grew up together, so we kinda already had a relationship. But Steph [Curry]’s up there, Klay [Thompson]’s, Andrew Wiggins is up there. All those guys are pretty cool.”

Like a seasoned reporter, the kid noticed the only big-time Warriors player Poole neglected to name was Green, so he asked a legendary follow-up question.

“How did you feel when Draymond punched you?”

Poole handled it like a professional, saying, “It’s tough, bro,” before the speechless person behind the camera cut the video off.

Tough is one word to describe the most pivotal moment of Poole’s career. During a 2022 scrimmage at the Warriors’ practice facility, Green and Poole were seen arguing as Poole pushed Green. Green responds by punching Poole right in the face, causing him to fall to the court, and the coaching staff jumps in to make sure the beatdown doesn’t escalate.

The situation worsened when the video leaked days later, further fueling the Warriors’ struggles that season. The locker room chemistry never recovered, and neither did Draymond’s reputation. He’d only get fined and saw no suspension, and his on-court behavior just got even more flagrant afterwards, with more uncalled-for violent outbursts.

Poole was traded the following season to the Washington Wizards before joining the Pelicans in 2025, but never really regained the momentum he had before the friction.

It’s clear some fans, even young ones, remember the fight. See the reactions below.

Related Tags

draymond green jordan poole

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Nicki Minaj

    Nicki Minaj’s Old Immigration Post Resurfaces, Contrasting Her MAGA Views

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Liam Ramos

    ICE Goons Detain Preschooler Liam Ramos In Minnesota

    Hip-Hop Wired
    The 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards - Show

    Grammys 2026: What To Know Before Music’s Biggest Night

    Global Grind

    Famous Members Of Zeta Phi Beta

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Fanatics Fest NYC 2025
    17 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Did Kai Cenat Quit Streaming? Breaking Down His ‘I Quit’ Video

    Comment
    Druski x Mega Church Skit
    20 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By Tron Snow

    Druski’s Latest Skit Clowning Megachurches & Their Pastors Sparks Social Media Debates

    Comment
    20 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By tonyapendleton

    Daniel Caesar Says Fans Were “100% Right” In Cancelling Him For Defending YesJulz

    Comment
    BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals
    Style & Fashion  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here’s Everything We Know About Kai Cenat’s New Clothing Brand

    Comment
    2025 NFL Draft - Round 1
    18 Items
    Sports  |  By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Lil Wayne Apologizes to Caleb Williams After He Dissed Him For His Purple Painted Nails

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close