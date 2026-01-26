Subscribe
Deion Sanders Talks Getting Death Threats Everydy

Deion Sanders Reveals He Gets 5 Death Threats Everyday: “Why? I’m A Black Man Making It Happen”

Deion Sanders revealed that he receives daily death threats, prompting heightened security measures.

Published on January 26, 2026
Arizona State at Colorado NCAA Football
Source: MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images / Getty

Since becoming a college football coach, NFL legend Deion Sanders hasn’t hesitated to document nearly every aspect of his life.

We’ve seen his health struggles and his growing relationship with his girlfriend, Karrueche, and through his Well Off Media YouTube channel, he’s now even digging into the dark side of being a coach.

Sanders has critics, which is nothing new, given his brash personality, but in a recent YouTube video about the University of Colorado’s first team meeting of the year, it was revealed that he actually receives a lot of death threats.

During team introductions, Sanders’ bodyguard, Michael Rhodes, addresses Sanders’ well-being and emphasizes the team’s safety.

“I’m Officer Rhodes. I’m head of security for Coach Prime,” Rhodes told the team. “Those of y’all that are new, when y’all head up to the facilities in the morning, be mindful of who comes in with you, especially on the elevator. Don’t let somebody coerce you into scanning them up on the floor, because everybody’s trying to get to Coach Prime. Those people that are trying to get to them, not all of them have good intentions. So just be mindful of that, don’t prop open any doors, because my philosophy is, if the doors open, they will come through. Then they’re gonna have to meet me.”

Sanders then addresses the team and explains why his safety is always being threatened.

“We get death threats all the time,” Sanders said. “Why? I’m a Black man making it happen, making things move, making all that happen. So we have stuff that’s real.”

Sanders asks Rhodes how many death threats he gets, to which he replies, “About five every day.”

The unwanted attention comes with all the hype surrounding Sanders taking over the program and has followed him since his Jackson State days. However, he hasn’t exactly lived up to the hype, thanks to his rocky tenure. He went 4-8 in 2023, had a stellar 9-4 record in 2024 despite losing in the Alamo Bowl, only to regress to 3-9 in 2025.

See how social media is reacting to Sanders fearing for his safety below.

