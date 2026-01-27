Subscribe
Close
Sports

Draymond Green Says Derrick Rose Means More To Chicago Than MJ

Draymond Green Under Fire For Saying Derrick Rose Means More To Chicago Than Michael Jordan

Draymond Green sparked debate by claiming Derrick Rose means more to Chicago than Michael Jordan.

Published on January 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Draymond Green has never met an opponent he didn’t fear trash-talking (or chest-stomping… or punching.) But now his flagrancy has reached new heights as he sets his sights on Michael Jordan.

Derrick Rose was celebrated over the weekend when his Chicago Bulls jersey number was retired. While giving him his props on The Draymond Green Show podcast, Green attempted to knock Jordan down a peg when discussing who means more to the Windy City.

“There’s no bigger person in the city of Chicago than Derrick Rose… With all due respect to MJ. I love MJ,” Green said. “We all wanted to be like Mike. He doesn’t mean more to the city of Chicago than Derrick Rose… The youngest MVP in league history, right in a Chicago Bulls jersey, when the Chicago Bulls were struggling for years after Mike. He came and saved the franchise.”

Now, you can’t argue the emotional attachment between Chicago and Rose. He was the hometown kid who was jumping out of the gym, known as one of the most explosive point guards of all time, and was even the youngest MVP in league history at 22 years old.

That same year, he led the Bulls to a league-best 62 wins and offered hope to a fan base that had been lost in the decade since Jordan retired. But his physical game got ahead of him, thanks to nagging knee injuries and a torn ACL in 2012’s playoffs, and his potential was never fully realized. The city never forgot the excitement he brought them, even as he found himself bouncing around the league.

But while he’ll always be Chicago’s son, it’s hard to argue what Jordan did since he was drafted third overall by the team in 1984. Not only did he lead the team to two three-peats — despite taking an MLB break in between — but he also turned the Bulls into a cultural juggernaut, a household name, and made the team synonymous with his billion-dollar Jordan Brand line.

Plus, his personal achievements include five MVPs, 14 All-Star selections, 10 All-NBA First Team selections, and 10 scoring titles. 

So, while Green’s argument is far-fetched, it’s logical from a Bulls fan’s standpoint.

See how the debate is going over on social media below.

Related Tags

chicago bulls derrick rose draymond green michael jordan

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

    Cardi B Under Fire For Cursing At 4-Year-Old Over NFL Pick

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Fivio Foreign Checks 21 Savage's Street Credentials, Previews Diss Track

    Fivio Foreign Checks 21 Savage's Street Credentials, Previews Diss Track

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Marvel Television's "Wonder Man" Launch Event

    'Wonder Man' Shines At Premiere As Marvel Breaks Its Streaming Slump

    Global Grind
    The 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards - Show

    Grammys 2026: What To Know Before Music’s Biggest Night

    Global Grind
    Trending
    20 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By tonyapendleton

    Daniel Caesar Says Fans Were “100% Right” In Cancelling Him For Defending YesJulz

    Comment
    BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals
    Style & Fashion  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here’s Everything We Know About Kai Cenat’s New Clothing Brand

    Comment
    Desi Banks: The Elevation Tour - Atlanta, GA
    16 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Comedian Desi Banks Denies Ties To Mossad Recruitment Ads: Here’s What We Know

    Comment
    "Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir" Los Angeles Premiere
    Pop Culture  |  By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Lizzo Debuts Her Weight Loss on the Pink Carpet — But Hates Her Latest Photos

    Comment
    Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers
    17 Items
    Athletes  |  By Davonta Herring

    LeBron James Criticized After Debuting Nike Sneakers Inspired By MLK Jr.’s Assassination

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close