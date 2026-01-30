Subscribe
Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested For Driving Over 100 MPH

Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested For Driving Over 100 MPH, Speed Jokes Follow

Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested in Orlando for driving 104 mph, adding to her history of legal trouble following a domestic incident in 2025.

Published on January 30, 2026
JAPAN-TOKYO-ATHLETICS-WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS-WOMEN'S 4x100M RELAY-FINAL
Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

Sha’Carri Richardson has had another run-in with authorities after she was caught speeding. 

The Olympic gold medalist was in Orlando, Florida Thursday when she was driving 104 mph by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, according to PEOPLE. After her arrest, authorities booked her on one charge of dangerous, excessive speeding with OCSO added that she was “dangerously tailgating and travelling across lanes of travel to pass other motorists.” Records show she’s being held on a $500 bond, and her team has yet to release a statement.

This isn’t Richardson’s first legal problem; her most recent came in July 2025, when she was arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after an altercation with her boyfriend and fellow American sprinter Christian Coleman. 

The arrest came after police were alerted to a disturbance, and later on, an incriminating security video was released that showed her antagonizing him during an argument. She’s seen grabbing his backpack, throwing headphones at him, and shoving him into a wall before he walked away.

Body cam from the cops shows her repeatedly calling him a coward and attempting to downplay the altercation while claiming she never put her hands on him.

She was initially hit with a domestic violence charge, but after spending 19 hours in jail, Coleman declined to pursue charges further.

An apology followed, where she promised to do “a lot of self-reflection, a lot of understanding of not only putting myself in a compromising situation with somebody that I have a deep care and appreciation for as well, is something that – holding myself accountable.”

Richardson has long been a must-see talent in the world of track. She was thrust into the major national spotlight in 2021 when she tested positive for marijuana after winning the women’s 100m at the U.S. Olympic Trials, causing her to miss the Tokyo games altogether.

See social media’s reaction to her traffic arrest below.

Related Tags

Florida Sha'Carri Richardson

