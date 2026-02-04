Kid Cudi Celebrates First-Ever Solo Art Exhibit With Prints & Merch

Source: Bohemians / Bohemians

Kid Cudi has added a new chapter to his ever-expanding creative résumé—unfortunately for those of us waiting for new music, it’s nowhere near a recording booth.

The artist born Scotty Ramon has debuted his first-ever solo art exhibition, Echoes of the Past, now on view at Paris’ Ruttkowski;68 gallery. It’s a striking pivot that reveals a quieter, more introspective side of an artist best known for turning emotional turbulence into arena-sized anthems.

For those of us who can’t make it to Paris to see Ramon’s work, the exhibition’s opening includes a curated run of collectibles. A capsule of premium T-shirts and fine art prints pulls imagery directly from the works on display, transforming the show’s themes into fly pieces. Produced in extremely limited quantities, the pieces are designed to function less as merch and more as artifacts of a specific creative moment.

According to Hypebeast, Ramon only began painting about a year ago, yet his paintings carry the confidence of an artist who’s been doing this all his life. Maybe that’s because Ramon allows himself to fully submerge into his work under his alter ego, Max. The exhibition is an immersive experience that includes an electronic soundscape of moody synths and steady rhythms, surely to connect artgoers back to Ramon’s other alter ego, Kid Cudi.

If you want to try and grab some of the items from the show that are sold exclusively through Bohemians online store. All of the pieces are limited and it appears that Ramon wanted it that way. Instead of chasing mass appeal, Ramon’s latest move focuses on connection—inviting longtime listeners and new collectors alike to engage with his evolution in a more tactile way. As Echoes of the Past demonstrates, Kid Cudi’s journey isn’t just continuing; it’s branching outward, finding new forms without losing its emotional core.

The shirts available at Bohemians will cost approximately $116 each and feature his artwork on the front and back, with one option including the gallery’s address. You can also purchase prints of his original pieces for $ 2,127, as well as a more affordable $23 poster.

Get a better look at the tees and prints below.