As Super Bowl 2025 approaches, fans and commentators alike are divided—not just about who will win, but whether this year’s matchup has any real excitement at all. In this roundtable breakdown, critics slam the lack of legendary talent in this year’s game, with debates over Sam Darnold’s redemption arc, Drake Maye’s potential, and a rematch storyline that lacks the original players. But the controversy goes far beyond the field. With ICE reportedly deployed in large numbers throughout the Bay Area, concerns are growing over safety, racial profiling, and the presence of heavily armed federal agents. Will the NFL’s biggest night become a flashpoint for civil rights tensions? Meanwhile, Cardi B is getting Taylor Swift-level airtime, rumored to appear alongside halftime performer Bad Bunny—despite her past political clashes with the NFL. Is this calculated marketing, or a case of culture clashing with corporate control?

