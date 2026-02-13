Subscribe
Close
News

White House Keeps Staffer After Racist Obamas Video

Trump Admits Staffer Who Posted Racist Obamas Video Hasn’t Been Fired

Despite bipartisan outrage — including criticism from Tim Scott — the administration says the unnamed staffer remains employed.

Published on February 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trump White House
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Donald Trump said that no staff member, not even the alleged staffer who reportedly posted a racist video depicting Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as apes to the president’s official Truth Social page, has been fired. 

Oh, and he added that he has no intention of apologizing to the former president and first lady for the images being shared on his personal account. 

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DUrNSVcivay

Trump told reporters Thursday that he defended the overall post, noting that the critics were simply focusing on the wrong part of the video, as they were only mentioning the racist part and not the overall message. 

“That was a video on, as you know, voter fraud,” Trump said. Trump, who has a notoriously short attention span, added that it was a “fairly long video” and noted that the part of the video that depicted the Obamas as apes was just a small portion and was really a reference to The Lion King. According to Trump, the clip had been around for years before the alleged staffer shared it on his social media page. 

“It’s been shown all over the place, long before that was posted,” he added, calling the obviously racist video a “very strong piece on voter fraud.”

Remember that when the video was initially shared almost a week ago, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended it. Criticism didn’t just come from Democrats; Republican Sen. Tim Scott called it the “most racist thing” he had seen from the White House and urged its removal, Deadline reports. 

The video was taken down, and it was blamed on a staffer, though no one ever noted the name of said staffer. Trump added that he was aware of the post, adding that he ordered it to be uploaded. 

“I look at thousands of things,” Trump said at the time. “I looked at the beginning of it — it was fine.”

Continuing the tradition of no accountability within the White House for anything, Trump has taken no disciplinary action against the staffer and effectively ended any further discussion of the incident, noting that the post was removed, the alleged staffer took responsibility for it, and the president continues to stand by his decision to share it. 

And he won’t be apologizing for it.

See the continued fallout from the video below.

Related Tags

Barack Obama Michelle Obama obama racist trump video

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    2025 Dreamville Music Festival

    J. Cole Fires Back At Cam’ron, Asks Judge To Toss Lawsuit

    Hip-Hop Wired

    T.I. Fires Back At 50 Cent Online Amid VERZUZ Chatter

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Super Bowl LVII - State Farm Stadium

    Top 10 Super Bowl Halftime Shows Since 2000 Ranked By Viewership

    Global Grind
    Lifetime Hosts The World Premiere Of "Mary J. Blige Presents: Be Happy" Featuring Cast And Creatives, Followed By A Moderated Conversation With Gayle King

    Mary J. Blige, Gayle King, Tisha Campbell, Kandi Burruss & More Attend The Lifetime Premiere Of 'Be Happy'

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
    25 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    The King’s Still Reigning: LeBron James’ Most Legendary Moments

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Cooking With Purpose: How Brittney Williams Honors Her Caribbean Roots Through Food

    Comment
    Ice Hockey - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 1
    23 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    AOC, Claressa Shields Drag Jake Paul For Calling Bad Bunny A “Fake American” As He Backtracks

    Comment
    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
    18 Items
    Sports  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

    Patriots’ Mack Hollins Arrives At Super Bowl Wearing Prison Uniform With Handcuffs & Confuses Everyone

    Comment
    13 Items
    Style & Fashion  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

    Adidas Drops Bad Bunny’s Signature Sneaker From His Super Bowl Halftime Show

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close