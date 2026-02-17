Did Kevin Durant’s Spicy New Burner Account Leak? Social Media Had No Chill

Source: Jack Gorman / Getty

Kevin Durant is one of the best basketball players to ever enter the NBA, but he can’t seem to stop stooping down to the level of his trolls by engaging with them.

But now it appears it’s gone further than having burner accounts and scoring a lotion sponsorship after they roasted his ashy ankles.

Social media has gotten hold of a burner, accusing Durant of being the account’s owner. The account’s @GetHigher77 and @getoffmydickerson talk about all the teams Durant played on, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, and Houston Rockets, as if they had firsthand accounts of playing with them.

Even Steph Curry wasn’t safe, with DMs directed at him reading, “I started holding Steph accountable, and n-ggas started looking at me like this,” read one message with an angry-looking Michael Irvin reaction photo.

Another read, “If you don’t screen and pass up shots for Steph, you’re getting waived.”

Steve Kerr got strays too: “Since MJ punched Kerr in the face, he doesn’t f-ck with darkskins.”

Then, when asked to compare all the guards he’s played with, he referred to Russell Westbrook as a “triple-double cocaine bear” who could compete with him as well as “light skin” Curry, but not Kyrie Irving.

As for James Harden, he said, “I miss James, man, that’s a good n-gga.. Slightly delusional, but I understand him.”

Moving on to his stint with the Suns, the account compares Devin Booker and head coach Frank Vogel to “Two dictators. Stalin and Hitler, Mussolini and Kim Jong Un.”

Durant hasn’t been in Houston long, but he’s already upset with the team’s 2021 first-round pick, Alperen Sengun. He said the 23-year-old “can’t shoot or defend” and called the franchise a “sh-tty ass team.”

While it still hasn’t been proven that the burner account belongs to Durant, the news, which popped during All-Star weekend, has drawn even more attention.

Bill Simmons thinks “there’s probably some smoke with the fire on this one” and found it weird how glued to his phone Durant was during the All-Star Game warmups.

Even rich Paul and Max Kellerman spoke about it on their podcast, but neither is ready to point a finger yet because there’s no “concrete” evidence.

“I don’t know that to be true, but what I do know is that these guys have to always be on. They never get to be themselves in terms of what people want them to be,” Paul said.

If it is KD’s account, he’s got some awkward locker room conversations and road games in the near future.

