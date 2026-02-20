Subscribe
Close
Celeb News

Stephen A. Smith Dismisses Racism: “It’s Not Prevalent”

The longtime ESPN host says that race wouldn't be a factor in a possible presidential run.

Published on February 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Super Bowl LX - Previews
Source: Aaron M. Sprecher / Getty

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has ventured beyond sports in recent years, expanding into topics such as politics on his Sirius show, Straight Shooter, and his self-titled podcast. However, just as controversial as his sports takes often are, his political takes are drawing fire as well.

Smith has been soft-launching a possible presidential run for some time. While the idea of a sports TV personality with no government experience at any level running for the nation’s highest office would have once been laughable, things have obviously changed.

And Smith doesn’t think that his career so far or his race would be an obstacle. In a recent interview with Robert Costa of CBS News, which has drawn its own controversy under the direction of right-wing news influencer Bari Weiss, Smith offered another political hot take.

When he was asked whether he thought racism would be an obstacle to his presidential ambitions, Smith said no.

“I know it exists. I know that you can’t escape it,” he told Costa on CBS Sunday Morning, “but I do not believe it is as prevalent as some on the left would like us to believe.”

He added, “I do believe a vast majority of Americans judge you on the content of your individual character rather than the color of your skin.”

Smith thinks the public is not as concerned about race as about other things when it comes to what they want from a future leader of the free world.

“It’s not about race. It’s about the fact that they don’t give a damn about it because they got their own problems.”

In the same interview, Smith said he’d run as a Democrat, saying that he holds views that are both liberal and conservative. One of the more conservative is that he believes he could solve the border problem and that more police on the street is the solution to crime.

“I’m calling 911 when there’s a problem. I know you’re calling 911 when there’s a problem. I’ll be damned if there’s going to be less police officers out there. There’s going to be more. That’s me. I would focus on a flourishing economy and making sure we did everything we could. Because when you have something to lose, you know how to behave.”

Smith has yet to officially declare his presidential aspirations, but said in the interview that he’s still giving “strong consideration to being on that debate stage” in 2027.

Naturally, social media felt a way about this. See reactions below.

Related Tags

cbs espn president stephen a smith

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 22 Premiere Party Presented By OPPO And NYLON

    Tyra Banks Slammed By 'ANTM' Alum Tiffany Richardson Following Netflix's 'Reality Check' Doc

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

    Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' And Sony Pictures Animation's "GOAT"

    Emmy-Nominated Costume Designer Dominique Dawson Breaks Down 'GOAT’s' Streetwear Style

    Global Grind
    2023 Dreamville Music Festival

    J. Cole's The Fall Off Tour: Our Dream Setlist Of J. Cole Hits

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
    25 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    The King’s Still Reigning: LeBron James’ Most Legendary Moments

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Cooking With Purpose: How Brittney Williams Honors Her Caribbean Roots Through Food

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Martin Berrios

    Purpose Behind the Lens: How Nate Edwards Films the Extraordinary Inside the Everyday

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Be Rooted: How Jasmin Foster Built A Lifestyle Brand For Black Women, By Black Women

    Comment
    Vancouver Canucks v New York Islanders
    13 Items
    Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here Are All The Black NHL Players In 2026

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close