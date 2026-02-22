Subscribe
Man Shot & Killed After Breaching Security At Trump's Mar-a-Lago

A man was fatally shot by law enforcement after breaching security at Mar-a-Lago.

Published on February 22, 2026
Speculation Grows Over Possible Indictment Of Former President Donald Trump
Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

A man has been killed after breaching security at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The Secret Service confirmed the death on its social media account, saying it was a young man in his early 20s who made his way onto the property at the north gate around 1:30 a.m. He appeared to be armed with a shotgun and a fuel can, which is when authorities engaged with him.

“U.S. Secret Service agents and a PBSO deputy confronted the individual, and shots were fired by law enforcement during the encounter,” the Secret Service writes. “No U.S. Secret Service or PBSO personnel were injured. There were no Secret Service protectees present at the location at the time of the incident.”

Authorities have decided not to name the man yet, pending notification of his family as officials launch an investigation to determine a motive.

“The incident, including the individual’s background, actions, potential motive, and the use of force, is under investigation by the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office,” the statement continues. “In accordance with agency policy, the involved Secret Service agents will be placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw had a news conference about the incident Sunday morning, adding that when authorities approached him, he “raised the shotgun to a shooting position.”

The officers were all wearing body cameras and were asking locals to let them know if their home security cameras captured any suspicious activity.

While it’s still unclear why the man was on the property, it comes after two assassination attempts on the president’s life, including one at his West Palm Beach golf course, for which the culprit, Ryan Wesley, was just sentenced to life in prison.

See how social media is reacting to the death below.

Mar-a-Lago

