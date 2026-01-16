Even RFK Jr. Is Surprised By Trump’s “Really Bad” Fast Food Diet: “I Don’t Know How He’s Alive”

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

President Donald Trump’s eating habits have been criticized for years, and now even his Health Secretary, RFK Jr., is calling him out for his love of fast food.

The king of Make America Healthy Again recently sat down with Kate Miller — the wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller— on her eponymous podcast.

34 minutes into the interview, Miller asked him who has the most “unhinged” eating habits, and without skipping a beat, RFK Jr. blurted out, “the President.”

“The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food – which is McDonald’s and then candy and Diet Coke,” RFK Jr. said. “He drinks the Diet Coke all the time. He has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is.”

RFK explains what Trump has also stated, claiming his fast food diet is to lessen his chances of getting food poisoning while on the road.

“He says the only time that he eats the junk food is when he’s on the road and he wants to eat food from big corporations because he trusts it and doesn’t want to get sick.”

But when he’s back in Florida or at the White House, RFK says his diet is much cleaner.

“When he’s at Mar-a-Lago or the White House, he’s eating really good food,” he added. “If you travel with him you just get the idea that he’s pumping himself with poison all day long and you don’t know how he’s walking around, much less being the most energetic person any of us have ever met.”

Trump has notoriously been hooked on drive-through spots for years, known for posting calorically dense spreads while flying on Air Force One, and even served it to the Clemson Tigers football team after they won the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship.

It was during the 2019 government shutdown, so Trump boasted about paying for the feast himself, calling it “great American food.”

Trump has even tried to get the very fit RFK to partake in a cheat meal after posting a photo of them seated with Elon Musk and Don Jr with Coke’s, Big Macs, and nuggets sprawled out in front of them while aboard Air Force One.

See social media’s reaction to RFK being shocked by Trump’s diet below.