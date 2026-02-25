Subscribe
Flavor Flav Planning Celebration For USA Women's Hockey Team

Flavor Flav Is Planning A Celebration For USA’s Women’s Hockey Team After Snubbing Trump’s Invite

The United States women's national ice hockey team declined Trump’s White House invite and instead accepted Flavor Flav’s Las Vegas offer.

Published on February 25, 2026
Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics - Day Nine
Source: Andrew Milligan – PA Images / Getty

The USA women’s hockey team is skipping Trump’s White House celebration for someone who’s actually been championing their talent: Flavor Flav.

It started with a Monday invite when the Public Enemy rapper tweeted, “If the USA Women’s Hockey team wants a real celebration and invite, I’ll host them in Las Vegas. Do some nice dinners, shows, and good times.”

He added, “I’m sure I can get a hotel and airline to help me out here and celebrate these women for real for real” before signing off with his signature “yeahh boyyy” gif. 

In Instagram comments, he said they’d accepted his invite.

Flav shared the official invite he sent to the team’s hockey operations and event manager.

The Public Enemy founding member — and the official hype man for the U.S. bobsled and skeleton team — added that he was inviting those teams too. Whether it’s the Winter or Summer Olympics, Flav’s long been a supporter of American women. The link-up famously kicked off after a budding relationship with the water polo team, which turned into him funding them.

If you sensed a bit of shade in Flav saying they need a “real celebration,” it’s because there might be. The invite came after Trump’s call to the men’s team after winning their gold medal, where he begrudgingly said he’d have to invite the women, too. He even joked that if he did not invite the women’s team, “I do believe I probably would be impeached.”

Hours after the slight, the women said they wouldn’t be heading to the White House under the guise of a scheduling issue.

“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” a spokesperson from USA Hockey said. “Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate.”

Vegas-based entertainment companies are all in to help make the celebration as memorable as possible, with Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, and Harrah’s offering up their services. Even Alaska Airlines is willing to fly them in.

Salute to Flavor Flav for always looking out for the ladies. See social media’s reaction to the pending celebration below.

