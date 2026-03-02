Kai Cenat Publishes His Vivet Fashion Journal, Previewing A Chrome Hearts Meeting & Law Roach Advice

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Now that he’s conquered streaming, Kai Cenat’s era of flooding your timeline has long ended as he charts a new journey to take over the world of fashion.

But since going silent, he’s traded his phone for his Vivet journal, which he’s been seen gripping at several public outings. In a recent post on X, he explained that the journal has been where he’s documented his clothing endeavor the old-school way: with taped photos and jotting things down.

“I never really got to explain this journal clearly so I’m going to start being transparent, this journal was gifted to me in October of last year when I started to learn how clothes are made. I decided to document everything I’ve been learning by writing and putting Polaroids in it,” he writes.

Now, for anyone else who wants to study fashion, he’s making it available to everyone.

He continues, “I’ve carried this with me ever since, and what I have started doing is scanning the pages and putting them online for anyone else learning about clothing. I’m grateful for who I’ve met and what I’m continuously learning. I feel like I need to share it with you guys.”

He’s making good on the idea of passing along that knowledge by creating a site, VivetOfficial.com, where fans can digitally flip through the pages.

Upon clicking on the site, users are greeted by a spinning journal with graffiti-like scratchings on the front, and once they sign up, they’re granted access. Dubbed “The Journey,” it reveals that the brand’s original name was going to be Eterna, but he had to change it because it was already trademarked.

What follows are photos of a brainstorming session and him landing on Vivet, and brand values that include “iconic, timeless, hype, rarity, community, and cool kid aesthetic.”

In the dozens of other pages—though some are blurred out—he documents more personal moments, like getting his health in check.

“I am closing in on four months in the gym, and I am very proud of myself; it takes real discipline,” he writes alongside photos of dumbbell racks.

There are even scraps of leather as he learns the material’s history and the first samples of his own boots, jeans, and bags.

He even shows himself behind a sewing machine, after hiring a teacher, a step he says some founders skip.

Cenat continues on, plotting on designers he can hire help bring his vision to life, meetings with Richard Stark, founder of Chrome Hearts, and getting advice from Law Roach.

“Law Roach said the best advice is to grow your brand and to be known for one thing in the beginning, whether that be shirt, denim, shoes, coat, etc…,” he writes. “Whatever you want to be known for, drive your skill to that category.”

And for Cenat, that’s boots and bags.

“I really believe I can do it. You need to sometimes have that confidence,” reads one of the journal’s final pages.

See social media’s reaction to Cenat sharing his latest chapter below.