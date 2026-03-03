Subscribe
Protect Ya Neck: Uptick In Luxury Winter Coat Robberies Trigger NYPD Warning

Expensive Moose Knuckles jackets have become targets for robberies across New York City.

Published on March 3, 2026
Made in Canada Moose Knuckle coat with it's label, cardbord label and arm logo.
Source: Steve Russell / Getty

If you thought sneakers and jewelry were the only things you had to worry about getting robbed of, welcome to the frigid winters of New York City.

Thieves have been on the lookout for expensive winter jackets, with a particular taste for the brand Moose Knuckles, according to Gothamist.

The brand has roots dating back to the 1920s, but rose in popularity with the 2009 Canadian launch for its ability to blend genuinely warm coats without sacrificing style.

But as with most streetwear, finding that balance isn’t cheap, and the Moose Knuckles site shows men’s jackets as high as $1,600. Matched with an unmistakable metal logo patch on the shoulder, they’re an easy target for robbers.

So at a recent community meeting in the 110th Precinct in Queens, NYPD Officer John Williams warned owners of the “rather expensive” coats by saying he’s already received three reports of people being robbed of them, one at knife point and the other two with machetes. 

A fourth incident came in early February when five teenagers approached a 15-year-old alone at the Jackson Heights train station, punched him, and removed the hood from his pricey coat.

“Don’t have your head buried in your phone,” Officer Williams told neighbors, because that makes it even easier to catch you off guard. 

Another officer added, “Just be aware of your surroundings, ok?”

Brooklyn is having the same issue, as administrators at P.S./I.S. 184, The Newport School in Brownsville, partnered with the NYPD to post on Instagram, urging everyone to stay alert.

“Please be advised that there has been an uptick in robberies targeting Moose Knuckle jackets. These jackets are both expensive and currently very popular, making them a heightened risk item,” the alert reads. “Please encourage your children to be vigilant and, as a family, take all necessary precautions to stay safe.”

RELATED: A Casket, Playboy Bunnies & Spider-Man: Dig Into Supreme’s Spring/Summer 2026 Collection

