Costco Selling $60 Off-White Hoodies Sparks Inclusivity Debate

What Happened To Virgil? Costco Selling $60 Off-White Hoodies Sparks Inclusivity Debate

Costco Canada is selling heavily discounted Off-White hoodies and not everyone is excited about the affordability.

Published on March 7, 2026
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026/2027 - Day 4
Source: Raimonda Kulikauskiene / Getty

If Costco’s attempting to go on a generational run to bring hypebeasts into the fold after a successful Nike SB Dunk collaboration, it’s doing a great job.

In between the rotisserie chickens and socks, the wholesale retailer is now selling Off-White gear. That’s right, the elevated streetwear founded by the late visionary Virgil Abloh has found a new distributor.

Costco Canada is starting off with three hoodies, available in black, white, and royal blue. Advertised on the site as “100% French Terry,” the trademarked Off-white Logo is across the front or a small hit on the chest on others. But each in the trio has the outlined X sprawling across the back.

More jaw-dropping than the brand being at Costco is the price drop. They’re just $62, compared to the nearly $800 price point currently on the brand’s official site and at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Abloh started the brand in 2013, and later sold a majority stake to LVMH in 2021, but a few years later, the luxury conglomerate offloaded it to BlueStar Alliance. The New York-based brand management company also owns labels like Hurley, bebe, Scotch & Soda, Brookstone, Dickies, Limited Too, and Palm Angels.

With most of those brands also known for their approachability, it makes sense that they’d remove Off-White from its luxe pedestal and offer it to a new audience at Costco for a more affordable price for profit’s sake.

Far away from the pallet-clogged floors of Costco, Off-White just presented its Fall/Winter 2026 collection at Paris Fashion Week, in collaboration with Miles Davis’ estate. So it’ll be interesting to see how Off-White decides to portray the brand in the future or if they’ll dabble in both markets.

As expected, the Costco spotting has some saluting the accessibility while others preach elitism. 

Celebrity jeweler Ben Baller isn’t feeling the stocking, tweeting, “A COLLAB maybe. MAYBE. Selling his brand at Costco? Absolutely not”

See the reactions below.

