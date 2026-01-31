Nike Causes Frenzy By Dropping The Costco SB Dunk At Random Costco’s Nationwide

Source:

Contrary to popular belief, SNKRS isn’t the only place that a Nike release can excite the sneaker community.

The early aughts were full of odd but much-appreciated themed SB Dunks, and Nike returned to 2006 with its Costco collaboration.

Dressed in an entirely heathered gray upper, the clean colorway pays homage to the wholesaler’s Kirkland clothing brand and its bang-for-your-buck utilitarian roots. (Especially the hoodies and tees. IYKYK.)

The Costco-inspired details get more specific beyond the Kirkland basics, including a hang tag that resembles an Executive Membership card and co-branded box paper. The insole is also a Kirkland graphic, and if you flip it over, you see the Zoom Air unit with an image of the always-affordable 1.50 hot dog available at the food court.

There’s also a Kirkland Signature badge on the heel, and the tag on the tongue is stylized as a price tag.

Aside from the upper-matching gray laces, you’ll also find a red, white, black, and patterned gray pair for further customization.

But by far the most unique aspect of the Nike x Costco SB is the release. There’s no raffle gawds to curse out this time because Nike pulled a very Costco move, so just like those 80-inch TVs you gawk at, they’re stacked sky high at your local Costco.

In true sneakerhead fashion, Nike’s not adhering to Costco’s buy-it-in-bulk wholesale mentality. They’re a quick strike, making them pretty hard to get ahold of outside of this unconventional release. While they retail for $135, they’re currently listed on StockX for $450.

In fact, there are reportedly only a few stores nationwide that are getting them. See the alleged list of stores below:

32-50 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City, NY

976 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY

4849 NE 138th Ave, Portland, OR

8629 120th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA

15901 SW Jenkins Rd, Aloha, OR

27972 Cabot Rd, Laguna Nigel, CA

2901 Los Feliz Blvd, Los Feliz, CA

450 10th St, San Francisco, CA

With all that hype, sneakerheads immediately headed to those stores around the country, leading to long lines wrapping around the parking lot and empty pallets, while others impatiently waited for a self-checkout kiosk to open.

Here’s how things looked at the SF location on Friday morning:

Get a closer look at the Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS “Costco” (IF0673-001/1907597) below, and see how stores across the country are handling the release.