Style & Fashion

Is Telfar’s New ‘Fear Of Job’ Collection Trolling Fear Of God?

Telfar Clemens has released a tongue-in-cheek “Fear Of Job” collection riffing on Fear of God’s aesthetic.

Published on March 12, 2026
Source:

Telfar has a way of remixing classic fashion pieces, whether it’s taking a staple luxury handbag down to an affordable price with its Bushwick Birkin or making the classic six-inch Timberland boot a slip-on.

Now it’s taking on another cultural juggernaut: Fear Of God, launched in the early 2010s by Jerry Lorenzo and known for its oversized cuts and simple branding. It started as a luxury brand, but with new exposure from the ESSENTIALS line sold at retailers like Pacsun and Nordstrom, the brand is more popular than ever.

Telfar "Fear Of Job" Collection
Source: Telfar / Telfar

Telfar is hopping on that train with a new “Fear Of Job” collection that appears not to be an actual collab with Lorenzo, but more of a tongue-in-cheek reference.

The design language is just like FoG, with its creamy, muted earth-toned options and tonal plain graphics across the chest. The four-piece capsule is available now. It includes a beige and a dark grey tee for $75, as well as a pair of crew-neck sweatshirts in light beige and dark beige for $128.

Telfar "Fear Of Job" Collection
Source: Telfar / Telfar

Ironically, you can find actual Fear of God ESSENTIALS at Nordstrom, with a t-shirt still costing $75 and the crewnecks just a tad cheaper at $125.

It’s unclear if this is a shot at Fear Of God or a harmless joke, but neither Lorenzo nor Telfar founder Telfar Clemens has commented. Clemens’ take might not even mean people are scared of working, and could actually mean Job from the Bible (pronounced Joe-b), which would play into the original religious take of Fear of God, that’s based on Lorenzo’s Christian beliefs.

You can cop the collection now on Telfar’s webstore, with a closer look below. And keep scrolling to see how social media feels about the collection’s unseriousness and its FoG ties.

Telfar "Fear Of Job" Collection
Telfar "Fear Of Job" Collection
Telfar "Fear Of Job" Collection
Telfar "Fear Of Job" Collection
Telfar "Fear Of Job" Collection
Telfar "Fear Of Job" Collection
Telfar "Fear Of Job" Collection
Telfar "Fear Of Job" Collection
Telfar "Fear Of Job" Collection
Telfar "Fear Of Job" Collection
