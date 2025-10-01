Telfar Flips Classic Timberland Boot Into Loafers & Thigh Highs

After elevating the New York staple plastic bag and coining the Bushwick Birkin, Telfar is now flipping another city staple.
The NYC-born brand is now linking with Timberland to freshen up the 6-inch construction boot by removing the lacing system.
The most iconic boot colorways are the clean black and signature wheat, both of which appear in pebbled, durable nubuck. The boots feature the signature rounded toe, a removable interior anti-fatigue footbed, and a rugged rubber lug outsole.
Each colorway is introduced in three newly built silhouettes, starting with one that completely chops the top off for the “Slip On Loafer” model to “get down to the core versatility that make Timbs a classic.” The wearability factor has definitely increased to the point where Telfar says you can wear the $225 option “to a wedding, the beach, or whatever.”
Next up, Telfar switches back into a traditional boot mold for the “Medium Pull On Boot” that features an 11-inch upper, which Telfar calls a “canvas for your personal touch,” given how many ways it can be styled. They come with an exponentially higher price tag of $350.
However, if you have even deeper pockets, the $600 Mary J. Blige-ready “Tall Pull On Boot” might be more your style, with its 26-inch sleeve that extends up to the thigh. The ultimate versatile option is “built to slouch, scrunch, drape, and even fold all the way over, exposing” the Telfar and Timberland co-branding on the inner lining.
Telfar isn’t abandoning its bread and butter with its Timberland collab, as there are also some winter-ready bags in black and wheat available. Done up in the same nubuck, there will be a small option for $225, a medium-sized option for $350, a large option for $600, and a “slouchy” $700 option.
“Our thick nubuck leather requires no internal structure or lining and gives a suave drape; with the iconic heavy quadruple needle stitch running its straps and our logo burned into its front,” reads the product page, which also notes a cool styling detail of rubber feet on the bag’s bottom that mimic the boot’s outsole.
Take a closer look at the entire collection below ahead of its Oct. 3, 12 p.m. release here.
