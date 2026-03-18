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FBI Director Kash Patel Laughed At For His Custom Jordan 1s

FBI Director Kash Patel Gets Laughed At For His Custom Jordan 1 Lows

FBI Director Kash Patel is getting demolished online for rocking a pair of custom Nikes only a goofball would rock with pride.

Published on March 18, 2026
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Kash Patel is a walking antithesis of how not to be cool, and the former podcast-turned Cabinet member continues to do himself no favors. Online, folks are clowning Kash Patel after the FBI director’s custom low-top Nike sneakers surfaced.

Kash Patel, 46, has been in the headlines of late for reasons that have little to do with holding federal law enforcement to task or protecting the intelligence concerns of American citizens.

Adding to a litany of gaffes from Director Patel, ProPublica reporter William Turton shared an image of the sneakers on X, which has scored millions of views since being posted. They appear to be a low top pair of Air Jordan 1s.

From X:

A source sent me this photo of Kash Patel’s customized Nike’s. The shoes feature a number 9 (Patel is the 9th FBI director), a Punisher skull (a vigilante killer from Marvel Comics), and his personal logo (K$H). The backs of the shoes show the FBI motto: “Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity”. Patel was photographed wearing them at an FBI Academy event that featured UFC fighters.

The Black and yellow sneakers are, as things go, fine from a distance. However, the details that Turton explained above, quite frankly, make Patel look lamer than he already is.

This is only his most recent blunder, with his last being not too far off in the distant past when he stormed into Team USA’s locker room after they won the Gold Medal in hockey at the Milano-Cortina Olympics. Before getting Trump on the phone to make dismissive remarks about the women winning, too, he celebrated by chugging beers with the team.

Online, folks are having a field day simmering and sauteeing FBI Director Kash Patel and his “Air K$H” sneakers.

Check out the replies below.

FBI Director Kash Patel Gets Laughed At For His Custom Jordan 1 Lows was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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