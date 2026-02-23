Subscribe
Close
News

Kash Patel Fuels Outrage For Partying With USA Hockey Team

Kash Patel Sparks Firestorm For Chugging Beer With USA Hockey Team After Gold Medal Win

Team USA’s men’s hockey gold medal celebration was overshadowed by controversy after FBI Director Kash Patel joined locker room festivities.

Published on February 23, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Attorney General Bondi, FBI Director Patel, And U.S. Attorney Pirro Make Announcement At The Justice Department
Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

Following in the footsteps of the women’s hockey team just days earlier, the American men will also bring a gold medal back home from the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics.

Americans were pretty hype to beat the Canadians at their sport, and as the celebrating commenced, there was one person popping bottles in the locker room that you didn’t expect to see: Kash Patel.

That’s right, the FBI Director. Throughout the day, he posted photos and videos of the game like any proud American, but afterward, he acted like he was a member of the team.

The alternate video shows him chugging a beer and spraying it around as he happily cheers with the team. Then, at one point, one of the players puts his gold medal around his neck, and the uproar begins again.

Patel even dressed the part, wearing a white USA shirt, as he sang Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,” alongside the team.

He even got President Trump on FaceTime to congratulate Team USA and told them he’d “send a military plane or something” to get them back to D.C. if they wanted to attend the State of the Union.

With dismay in his voice, Trump begrudgingly says he has to invite the ladies’ team as well, saying if he didn’t, “I’d probably be impeached.”

The optics are bad for Patel’s locker room antics because, as the FBI director, he should be focused on the man who was just killed for breaching Mar-a-Lago’s grounds. Plus, many feared that taxpayer money was used to pay for the Italy trip because they fund the agency’s jet.

“For the very concerned media – yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth,” he tweeted.

He also retweeted the tax-paying critics, claiming he was overseas for meetings and the trip was planned months in advance.

See social media in an uproar over the celebration below.

Related Tags

fbi hockey Kash Patel olympics

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show

    Man With Tourette's Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

    Hip-Hop Wired
    F1 Grand Prix of Miami

    Donald Is That You?: Social Media Wonders If President Trump Called Into C-SPAN Using "John Barron" Pseudonym To Slam The Supreme Court's Decision On Tariffs

    Hip-Hop Wired
    JAPAN-ANIMAL

    Famous Animals Who Got More Attention Than Humans

    Global Grind
    Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' And Sony Pictures Animation's "GOAT"

    Emmy-Nominated Costume Designer Dominique Dawson Breaks Down 'GOAT’s' Streetwear Style

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Cooking With Purpose: How Brittney Williams Honors Her Caribbean Roots Through Food

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Be Rooted: How Jasmin Foster Built A Lifestyle Brand For Black Women, By Black Women

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Martin Berrios

    Purpose Behind the Lens: How Nate Edwards Films the Extraordinary Inside the Everyday

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Martin Berrios

    There Are No Small Roles: Christian Robinson On Faith, Craft, and Purpose

    Comment
    Renae Bluitt Keepers of the Culture She Did That.
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Building With Purpose — How Renae Bluitt Champions Black Women Entrepreneurs

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close