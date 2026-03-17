Angela Simmons Goes Viral For Rocking a NY Yankees Fitted Cap Corset

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Angela Simmons is the daughter of Run-DMC’s Rev. Run, Hip-Hop royalty who made the adidas tracksuits and shell-toes famous. Now she’s trying to make her own fashion statement.

The artist was recently shooting the music video for her song “Run To” and, as a New York native, she had to rep for her city with a New York Yankees fitted cap.

But instead of planting the navy hat firmly on her head, she took a different approach by adding it to her corset. So instead of the typical cups, her chest is covered by two upside-down fitteds that are attached to a black leather corset. She finished the look with a light-wash denim Ed Hardy skirt and high-heeled leather boots.

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The 38-year-old posted photos from the shoot to her Instagram alongside Jadakiss, who gets some bars off as a feature on the song.

“BIG New York energy 🍎🗽Shout out to @ruffryders for getting this song out, reads the caption.

The video is an ode to NYC, with plenty of shots in front of brownstones and in the subway, as she forgoes rapping or singing in favor of spoken word.

This isn’t the first time Simmons — who’s credited as Angela Renee on the song — has made a commotion with her fashion choices. Last time she took her creativity as far as the 2024 BET Awards when she wore a sparkly green purse shaped like a gun. She even took pictures holding it as if it were a real pistol, which she eventually had to apologize for.

“So I see a lot of conversation around the bag, the purse I wore to the awards,” she said in a video. “I’m not like that, never been like that. I’m not violent.”

Simmons continued, “I’ve obviously been through a lot in my personal life when it comes to gun violence, and it’s very personal to me. But I just liked the bag and thought it was cool and thought it was a fashion moment, and that was it. I didn’t have any intentions of ruffling anyone’s feathers.”

The Yankee-fitted corset wasn’t as controversial, but social media had some jokes ready.

See the reactions below.