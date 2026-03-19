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Nike Announces Air Max 95 x LEGO Collection

Nike Gets Playful With The ‘Big Bubble’ Air Max 95 x LEGO Collection

Nike is celebrating the return of the Air Max 95 “Big Bubble” by teaming up with LEGO for a collection that includes a redesigned sneaker and a buildable set.

Published on March 19, 2026
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Nike retroing the Air Max 95 Neon “Big Bubble” was such an anticipated release, even LEGO had to get in on the hype.

So now, kids (and adults, no judgment) have a way to get involved with the Air Max legacy beyond just wearing the big-kid sizes.

Introducing the Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® collection, which includes sneakers and a 1,213-piece LEGO brick set version of the iconic silhouette.

The collection’s actual sneaker takes a more playful approach in the name of LEGO, with its drawn, cartoonized upper, netting, and patent-leather toe. Even the tongue’s Air Max logo is swapped for a red LEGO one, as well as miniature LEGO figures on the heel.

The set also includes a display stand, a bubble logo, and a customizable Air Max 95-wearing minifigure.

The Air Max 95 silhouette is known for a futuristic upper accentuated by gradient panels and legendary colorblocking, with pops of color on the eyelets, small Swoosh hits, the tongue, and those air bubbles.

With the LEGO set, builders have a new way to appreciate one of Nike’s most revolutionary models.

“The Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO partnership creates a fresh opportunity for kids to experience the energy and imagination at the heart of both Nike and The Lego Group,” says Ailsa Gilroy, VP/GM, Global Kids, Nike, Inc. “Bringing the Air Max 95 Big Bubble to life in this way invites kids to join the celebration of sport and Air Max Month, letting them explore sport and style through their own lens.” 

The craze behind the “Big Bubble” is that the sneaker’s air unit has shrunken in recent years since its original 1995 release. But, serendipitously, around its 30th anniversary, the sole’s air unit was blown back up to a size that closely resembles the OGs.

So, while led by sneaker purists, even casual fans appreciate the design decision, which Nike says “features a unique technique that makes flat, two-dimensional elements appear three-dimensional, creating a playful optical illusion that tricks the eye and adds visual depth to the shoe.”

Just for the kids, the Air Max 95 Big Bubble will be available globally in preschool sizes and grade school sizes on March 28, just in time for Air Max Day on March 26.

Get a better look at the collection below.

Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Nike
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Nike
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Nike
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Nike
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Nike
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Nike
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Nike

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