Style & Fashion

Nike & Converse Head To Hawkins For "Stranger Things" Collaboration

Published on November 21, 2025

Stranger Things is coming to an end after a decade-long run atop Netflix’s Top 10 list, and frequent collaborator Nike wanted to get in on the finale after initially collaborating in 2019.

Linking up with Converse, Nike is celebrating Stranger Things’ Hawkins, Indiana, roots and 1980s vibe by remixing some of its classic models.

Nike kicked things off with a weathered-looking Dunk Low earlier this month and continued with the Nike Field General High, an impossibly high-top with a simple white leather and nylon upper. To break up the shoe, there’s a gray swoosh and a thick black sole and outsole, which is an extremely popular color-blocking trend from the 1980s.

The retro runner LD-1000 silhouette also gets retooled with an upper in purple, featuring an even richer shade for detailing on the toe and heel. A yellow swoosh adds a pop of color.

Last in Nike’s lineup is the beloved Air Max 1, which takes on its typical muted upper paired with a more vibrant mudguard, highlighted by a deep red colorway.

All of the offerings feature flipped Nike logos as a hat tip to Stranger Things’ otherworldly Upside Down.

Converse came through with the most obvious, on-the-nose collab with the iconic Converse Chuck 70, which takes on a scuffed, worn-in style with the “Rockin’ Robin” nickname stitched on the lateral side, a nod to the sneakers being the go-to pair for character Robin Buckley. On the medial side is even a WSQK hit for the high school’s radio station, as other details include a Hawkins Hawk jewel, a rubber chicken keychain, and a Demogorgon star atop the Chuck patch. 

The Converse Weapon even reprises its color scheme from its original 1984 release, in an off-white and UNC blue-like color, and keeps the vintage theme going with distressed ankle collars and a few frayed edges. There are even small nods to the show, like a sock liner with newspaper printings and illustrations of Vecna and the Mind Flayer. 

Non-sneakerheads will also be delighted that the collection includes T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatpants featuring graphic IYKYK references from the show, as well as the pinnacle of 1980s style and a Nike staple: a tracksuit.

The new Stranger Things collection drops on December 4 at nike.comconverse.com, and SNKRS.

Get a better look at the entire collection below.

