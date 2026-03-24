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Nike Unveils Every Country’s 2026 World Cup Jersey Designs

Nike announces the 2026 World Cup kits for all of the national teams outfitted with Aero-FIT cooling technology.

Published on March 24, 2026
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The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11, and to get fans of every country primed to root for their squad, Nike has unveiled all its kits.

They include France, Croatia, Türkiye, Poland, Nigeria, China, Slovenia, Australia, the Netherlands, Brazil, Uruguay, England, Norway, Korea, Canada, a special Brazil away kit from Jordan Brand, and, of course, the home team, USA.

Always on the cutting edge, all the jerseys are made of Nike’s Aero-FIT performance cooling technology, which was designed and stitched in a way to keep players as cool as possible, which is essential given the summer heat they’ll be enduring throughout the tournament. As the athletes move, the jerseys move with them, creating airflow to help regulate their temperature in grueling conditions, and there’s even an environmentally friendly component: they’re made from 100% textile waste.

Each country’s kit leverages the technology because its designs aren’t printed on top of the material but are directly infused into it.

Some of the most standout designs include France’s, which plays up the country’s signature blue color with its Gallic rooster on a chest patch. Their away kits are an even bigger flex, with their aqua-blue color and subtle ribbing that Nike says is in the “young, expressive and creative” spirit of French football.

Croatia’s checkered flag is turned into a jersey with a white-centered fade, showing off the HNS crest. The away kit is in a rich blue that “delivers a more composed, authoritative presence.”

Nigeria’s green is highlighted in different shades, with a subtle flame on the away kit, to symbolize a “bold, youthful expression shaped by sport, music and art.”

Australia’s green and golden yellow always pair well together, and Nike adds a discreet, unique pattern that sets off the gradient shorts.

Norway’s intersecting stripes are prominently displayed across the chest, in red and blue, but the stealthy all-black option is a sleeper hit.

“This kit reflects moments of national pride and collective belief, honoring Norway’s past while reinforcing its growing presence on the global stage,” writes Nike.

For America, Nike skips the static stripes and goes with flowing ones that depict a moving flag.

Get a better look at your team’s designs below.

Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
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